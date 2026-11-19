Dexcom, a US-based medtech company, has opened a facility in Athenry, Co Galway, to serve as its main plant for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Photograph: Dexcom

A leading US-based medical technology firm, Dexcom, has opened a manufacturing plant in Athenry, Co Galway, to act as the Nasdaq-listed company’s primary factory for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Representing an investment of about €300 million in the area, construction of the facility first broke ground nearly three years ago and is expected to create more than 1,000 employment opportunities.

Dexcom, known for its sponsorship of Connacht Rugby’s home stadium in Galway city, is a leading manufacturer of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices designed to help people with diabetes to measure their sugar levels.

Founded in 1999 and based in San Diego, California, the medtech company recently reported $1.34 (€1.22) billion of revenue in the third quarter of this year, an 11 per cent increase year-over-year, according to the organisation.

Its international revenue grew five per cent, it added, as it now looks to expand its market share on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean. Chief executive Jake Leach told The Irish Times: “We’re very focused on getting this technology to all the people that can benefit from it around the globe, not just the United States.”

“We’ve been growing at a double digit rate for many years and it really comes from more and more people using our technology to better manage their diabetes – with that, comes the need to produce more and more sensors,” he said.

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“A number of years ago, we felt as though it was time to pick a location in Europe to produce sensors for the region ... so we built and invested in the Athenry area, with a $300 million investment for that location to produce a high volume of products”.

Before this investment, the company’s only production facilities were in the US and “the Asia-Pacific region”, Leach added. “An important part of our growth comes from the EMEA region and that’s where this plant is built to serve.”

The American executive, who has worked at Dexcom for more than two decades, said the company “already has 500 folks on site”, with a planned doubling of this headcount to match consumer demand. The west of Ireland serves as a medtech production hub for the country and wider European Union (EU) and employs some 16,000 across counties Galway, Mayo and Roscommon, according to Dexcom.

“I think there’s an awareness within the west of Ireland’ of medical technologies, there’s a skill set there that we were really looking for. It’s also the right location for the plant, we felt really good about Athenry because it’s close to the motorway and connected with public transit – it’s a nice place for people to commute to,” Leach said.

He listed “being able to recruit the talent we need for all different job categories: engineering, HR, IT, operations, technicians” as another draw to the region.

“We started hiring folks a while back, particularly some of the engineering teams, because we needed to train everybody on our technology. We’ve actually had some of the Athenry engineering team visit our other plants around the world and spend some time with us in San Diego,” Leach continues.

“We’ve seen some really high quality skill sets in the folks that we’ve hired and I’m really looking forward to seeing them grow”, he said, adding the company’s “goal is to be really be a member of the community”.

“The last thing we want to be doing is flying sensors all over the world. The idea is to put the plants close to where the people who are using the products are.”