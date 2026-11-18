Cork's container port. The monetary value of Irish trade grew more than €5 billion from August to September. Photograph: Getty Images

The monetary value of Irish trade grew more than €5 billion from August to September, according to data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO), thanks in large part to an increase in exports to the United States.

The State exported goods amounting to the combined value of €18.1 billion in September, according to the CSO, an increase of €2.2 billion from August’s €15.4 billion worth of exports.

Europe proved to be the country’s largest trading partner with €6.5 billion worth of goods sent to the continent, representing nearly 36 per cent of all exports.

The United States was the State’s second largest export destination, with €5.5 billion worth of goods arriving to the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, while the United Kingdom took in €2.5 billion worth of Irish goods in September, CSO statistics show. This figure included transactions from Britain as well as cross-Border trade with Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, €3.6 billion worth of goods was exported to the rest of the world – any country that is not the US or UK or a member country of the EU.

Louise Kelly, a tax partner at Deloitte who leads the consultancy firm’s global trade strategy and resilience department, said “trade patterns are always in flux” and the recently-published statistics demonstrate this.

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“Ireland’s export data continues to point to a normalisation following front-loading in 2025. While the US remains the largest single country we export to, it’s below what we were exporting in 2024,” she said.

“Britain also remains a market to watch: Irish goods exports to Great Britain rose by 38% or €4.1 billion in January–September 2026 compared with the same period last year. That momentum underlines the continued importance of our nearest trading relationship,” she added.

Chemical products and related items accounted for the State’s main export category, to a value of €8.9 billion, while machinery and transport equipment was its second most valuable category, generating €4.6 billion of capital. “Miscellaneous” manufactured articles, such as consumer, medical and scientific products, represented the third most valuable category of export, at €2.1 billion total.

On the import side, the State imported goods totalling a value of €15.4 billion in September, up €2.5 billion from August’s €12.9 billion worth of imported goods.

Europe maintained its status as the State’s largest trading partner in September, with €4.7 billion worth of imported goods coming from the Bloc, but the gap between the US and UK tightened, with €2.2 billion worth of imports sent from the other side of the Atlantic Ocean and €2 billion from the other side of the Irish Sea.

The State received €6.5 billion worth of imported goods from the rest of the world in September, according to the CSO.

Machinery and transport equipment took top spot of imports, representing €7.2 billion worth of goods coming into the country, while chemical products and related items was second with €3.5 billion worth of goods and miscellaneous manufactured articles was third, at €1.7 billion.

Janette Maxwell, an international indirect tax partner at Grant Thornton, said: “A key highlight from these figures is the continued growth in exports to Great Britain, which increased by 38% to €15.1 billion during the first nine months of 2026.”

“This growth has been supported by exports of machinery and transport equipment, as well as chemicals, and demonstrates that opportunities for Irish exporters extend beyond the US market,” she said.