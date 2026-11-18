Mary Peltola speaks to reporters at her election night event on November 3rd. She will become the first Democrat to represent Alaska in the US Senate since 2015. Photograph: Erin Schaff/The New York Times

Democrat Mary Peltola has won the Alaska US Senate race, ousting Republican incumbent Dan S Sullivan in a reliably conservative state.

The result punctuated Democrats’ strong performance nationwide and added to the party’s new majority in the Senate.

Peltola, who in 2022 became the first Alaska Native to be elected to the US Congress, will now become the first Democrat to represent the state in the Senate since 2015. Campaigning in a rural state that historically votes for Republicans for president, she began the race as an underdog against Sullivan, a two-term incumbent who had forged deep relationships with various constituencies.

But Peltola capitalised on the intense frustration among Alaskans about the state’s high cost of living, especially the skyrocketing price of fuel, which many voters blamed on US president Donald Trump’s tariffs and his war with Iran. Affordability concerns were magnified in Alaska, where goods from the contiguous United States are strikingly expensive and gas prices reached $8 (€7) per gallon or higher in rural parts of the state.

A former state legislator and commercial fisher, Peltola ran a cautious campaign that strained to avoid ties with the national Democratic Party. She never deviated from her long-standing slogan: “Fish, Family, Freedom.” She also weathered a major staff shake-up in August and a scandal in September, when The New York Times reported that she had mistreated and verbally abused her staff over the years. At the time, Peltola’s campaign said some of the accusations were exaggerated or false.

Despite significant attention paid to the presence of two other candidates on Alaska’s four-person ranked-choice ballot, their presence may not have had much of an effect on the final outcome of the race.

One of those candidates was named Dan J Sullivan, a twist in the campaign that Republicans had argued for months was a Democratic plot to confuse voters and aid Peltola. They tried unsuccessfully to remove Dan J Sullivan, a retiree from a small fishing village, from the ballot, and Trump’s justice department sued before the election in a pre-emptive effort to invalidate the result.

In October, the New York Times reported that national Democrats and aides for Peltola had indeed worked to recruit other candidates on to the ballot, including Dan J Sullivan. That finding fuelled Republican efforts to discredit Peltola, even though the Times found no evidence of illegal activity. Peltola has denied knowing about the plan to stack the ballot, contrary to an assertion by her former campaign manager, who said she was aware.

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Throughout the campaign, Dan S Sullivan was placed in the unenviable position of having to defend an unpopular administration and justify high prices. At campaign stops with Trump and US vice-president JD Vance, the senator acknowledged that Alaskans were hurting, but tried to blame voters’ woes on Democrats. He also argued that Democrats would stop oil drilling projects that drive the state’s economy if they regained control of the Senate. – This article originally appeared in The New York Times.