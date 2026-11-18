A van with Disney+ Logo in Vigo, Spain. Disney plans to triple its original programming outside the US in the next three years in a bid to find new subscribers, the company told investors on Tuesday. Photograph: Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images for Disney

Walt Disney is looking to slash $3 billion (€2.7 billion) a year in costs by 2029, turning to job cuts and other expense reductions as the company behind the eponymous theme parks and Marvel film franchise hopes to bolster its profitability.

Disney, like rivals across Hollywood, has been looking for ways to show Wall Street it can expand its entertainment business without hurting the bottom line after the streaming bubble burst in 2022, prompting a punishing downturn that has stifled creative output and continues to weigh on the industry.

Netflix cut 1,000 jobs and ousted senior executives who ran its film and television divisions last month, while Skydance – the owner of the Paramount and Warner Brothers studios – is offering buyouts to employees as it looks to thin its ranks.

Skydance executives are targeting $6 billion in savings in a restructure that is also expected to yield painful redundancies.

Disney chief executive Josh D’Amaro, who rose up through the company’s theme parks business and succeeded Bob Iger to lead the group in March, has been focused on streamlining the business, asking key leaders to do more with fewer staff. Restructurings and staff cuts have already hit its Pixar animation unit, as well as ABC News and ESPN.

Disney’s chief financial officer Hugh Johnston told investors in August that the business was highly focused on “improving productivity and efficiency across the company so we can invest in accelerating growth”.

On an earnings call, D’Amaro and Johnston sought to assure analysts that the cost-cutting was intended to free up funds for an ambitious spending blitz on new streaming content.

Disney plans to triple its original programming outside the US in the next three years in a bid to find new subscribers, the company told investors on Tuesday.

“We plan to reinvest the majority of the savings back into the business ... primarily in streaming,” Johnston said on the call, pointing to plans to raise Disney’s content budget by 9 per cent in the 2027 fiscal year to $26 billion.

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Mike Proulx, analyst at Forrester, said the plan to create local original shows for international markets was a “big investment” that “underscores why Disney is simultaneously looking for more aggressive cost cuts elsewhere”.

“Disney is copying Netflix’s long-entrenched international growth strategy,” he said. “Across the streaming market, growth in North American markets is plateauing, forcing Disney and others to mine for expansion elsewhere.”

The cost-cutting targets accompanied Disney’s fiscal fourth-quarter results, which showed revenues rising 16 per cent from the year before $25.9 billion in the three months to October 3rd. Sales and profits were lifted by the addition of an extra week in its fiscal year, resulting in roughly $1.6 billion in added revenues in the period.

Net income in the fourth quarter doubled from the year before to $2.6 billion. Analysts on Wall Street had expected the company to report profits of $2.58 billion on revenues of $25.1 billion in the quarter.

Profitability improved across its Disney+ and Hulu streaming businesses. The streaming unit generated nearly $824 million in operating profits for the quarter, up 65 per cent from year-ago levels when adjusting for the impact of the extra week.

Disney executives said the company was welcoming more visitors to its parks and on its cruise ships, and had seen “increased engagement on our streaming platforms and across the ESPN networks, trends that support strong revenue growth”.

The company expects to generate $11 billion in free cash flow over the coming year, above Wall Street forecasts. It also projected its spending on content would rise 9 per cent to $26 billion, as it “increased investment in international programming and sports rights”. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026