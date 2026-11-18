KPMG has carried out its first artificial intelligence (AI) based audit of a UK-listed company, saying the technology asked better questions than its own accountants about aspects of its client’s finances and dug deeper into some issues. Photograph: Getty Images

KPMG has carried out its first artificial intelligence (AI) based audit of a UK-listed company, saying the technology asked better questions than its own accountants about aspects of its client’s finances and dug deeper into some issues.

The Big Four firm this year deployed more than 100 AI agents to review the financial statements of an unnamed FTSE 250 company, running the experiment parallel to a conventional audit by its accountants.

In several cases “the AI was able to go so much deeper” than the regular audit team, said Cath Burnet, KPMG’s UK head of audit, adding that in some situations it had asked “better questions”.

But in one area of the audit, a human had to intervene after an AI agent failed to match a set of regulations to the company’s documents, she added.

The project underlines AI’s potential to disrupt the sector by allowing accounts to be checked more quickly and cheaply even as regulators raise concerns about the risks associated with relying on artificial intelligence.

Audit firms have traditionally billed clients for large teams of junior accountants doing labour-intensive work, supervised by a small number of senior staff.

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KPMG acknowledged there were “clear time-saving opportunities” from AI-based audits but declined to say whether this would in turn reduce fees.

KPMG International has itself negotiated lower fees from its auditor by arguing that AI will make the work cheaper.

Rival Big Four accounting firm PwC has also run several “parallel audit” projects to test AI extensively without relying on it, said Andy Hammond, the firm’s global assurance leader.

Auditors had previously used AI to help perform specific audit tasks, but until now the technology had not been used across all phases of a large UK audit.

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In KPMG’s experiment, code-named Project Exponential, agents deployed on different parts of the audit worked autonomously with each other and were able to suggest next steps.

AI agents had gathered data and analysed and documented it before forming draft conclusions and observations for the audit.

A team built the agents in four months and then had an audit partner “sign off” the experimental audit, which was not relied on by KPMG when it formally signed off on the company’s accounts.

KPMG declined to disclose the exact size of the team used in its AI-based audit but said that two partners and one director had worked with senior managers and junior staff building and running the agents.

The Project Exponential team had a “different shape and size” to a traditional audit, Burnet said, but human involvement had remained “critical”.

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Staff set the agents’ objectives, supplied information about the company’s business and previous audits, checked the agents’ work periodically and challenged their conclusions before finalising the audit opinion.

The project will be expanded to up to 20 larger audits and KPMG hopes to eventually offer AI-based audits to its clients.

But the required technology was not yet available at the scale needed to run thousands of audits, Burnet said. Some companies may prefer not to use the service, and few currently had “clean” enough data for AI agents to work with, she added.

The rapid adoption of AI has sparked concerns about whether auditors can adequately oversee work carried out by machines.

The UK accounting regulator, the Financial Reporting Council, warned this week that using AI could pose a “distinct threat” to auditors’ integrity and independence if they used insights from AI agents to advise their clients. Auditors are restricted from providing advisory services to audit clients.

“Whatever technology a firm uses, the auditor remains accountable,” said Mark Babington, executive director of regulatory standards at the FRC. “Auditors need to be able to explain how they used it, challenge its outputs and stand behind the evidence.”

A report from the Centre for Public Interest Audit, a policy and research group for large audit firms, found last month that 23 per cent of company audit committee chairs, who appoint and oversee auditors, had “limited” confidence in AI.

Concerns included the risk of auditors becoming over-reliant on AI, weakening their scepticism, as well as data security and potential “hallucinations”, where the technology gives false, misleading or fabricated information.

Burnet said KPMG’s system provided “full visibility and full traceability” of the AI agents’ work, recording their interactions with documents down to individual characters and timestamps. KPMG gave the FRC a high-level overview of its experiment. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026