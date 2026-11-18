The CSO’s figures reflect transactions completed at least two months ago, meaning the slowdown may have extended since then. Photograph: Agency stock

House price inflation in Ireland slowed to 4.7 per cent in September, the slowest rate of growth recorded in three years, as higher borrowing costs and geopolitical uncertainty cooled the market.

The latest Residential Property Price Index from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed prices in Dublin rose at an annualised rate of 3.9 per cent in September, while prices outside the capital rose by 5.4 per cent.

The CSO’s figures reflect transactions completed at least two months ago, meaning the slowdown may have extended since then.

The lower level of price growth, which is reflected in other indicators, has been linked to a contraction in real wages on the back of inflation and two European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate hikes.

With inflation on the rise across Europe because of surging energy prices, the ECB is expected to raise interest rates again next month.

The CSO said the median or middle value price of a dwelling purchased in the 12 months to September this year was €400,000.

By area, the highest median price paid was €680,000 in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, while the lowest was €200,000 in Longford.

High prices at the upper end of the market tend to distort the average, which is why statisticians consider median prices – the point at which half of all homes sold were more expensive and half cost less – more reflective of the overall market.

“While the rate of house price growth continues to fall, Irish house prices are now almost 29 per cent above their Celtic Tiger peak, which means that many people continue to be priced out of the property market,” Trevor Grant, chairperson of the Association of Irish Mortgage Advisors, said.

“With a national average house price of €400,000 - and even higher averages recorded for certain parts of the country, house prices remain unaffordable for many," he said.

“Furthermore, Irish house prices are rising 14 per cent faster than incomes - or twice the EU average, according to a Eurostat report published earlier this month,” Grant said.