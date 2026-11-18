The Government said biosecurity remains the single most effective way to prevent the virus spreading from wild birds into poultry or between poultry flocks. Photograph: PA

A compulsory housing order for poultry and captive birds is to come into effect next Monday amid fears over avian flu.

Minister for Agriculture and Food Martin Heydon said recent poor weather and a drop in temperatures, alongside the “evolving epidemiological situation on the island”, means the risk of avian influenza to poultry is increasing.

From next Monday, poultry and captive birds must be housed or confined in such a manner that they do not have access to other poultry, captive birds, or wild birds.

“I am taking this timely action to reduce the threat to our poultry industry and to our farmers’ livelihoods,” said Heydon.

“Reducing the opportunity for contact with potentially infected wild birds is a critical protective measure, as this is one of the main ways in which the virus can spread.”

The Fine Gael TD said biosecurity remains the single most effective way to prevent the virus spreading from wild birds into poultry or between poultry flocks.

“All those who are poultry or kept bird owners, regardless of flock size, must take strict precautions and exercise the highest standards of biosecurity to protect their flocks from the threat of avian influenza, and to protect the poultry sector in Ireland,” he added.

Heydon said his department was continuing to co-ordinate closely with Northern Ireland’s Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs. New biosecurity regulations for poultry were also scheduled to come into force on Wednesday.

Members of the public are advised not to handle sick or dead wild birds and to report any episodes of such incidents on the Avian Check app.

Poultry and captive bird owners are also reminded to remain vigilant for signs of disease and to report any clinical signs to their regional veterinary office or, if outside business hours, to contact the national disease emergency hotline on (01) 492 8026.