Mauricio Pochettino arrived at Manchester United’s Carrington training ground on Wednesday afternoon as he began work as their new head coach.

The Argentinian officially took charge on Wednesday after completing his final duties as United States coach in Cincinnati on Tuesday.

Pochettino, who is understood to have signed a deal until the summer of 2029, jetted into Manchester earlier on Wednesday and was whisked to the club’s training base to meet United staff and start preparations for Sunday’s Premier League match against Liverpool.

His appointment was announced last Friday, just over 24 hours after United had confirmed the sacking of Michael Carrick following the Red Devils’ worst start to a campaign since 1986.

On Tuesday night, Pochettino asked fans to “give him time” to make United the city’s dominant club again after his last match in charge of the United States.

Told by former Manchester City loanee DaMarcus Beasley that “Manchester is blue, it will always be blue” in the TNT Sports US studio after the second leg of the Nations League tie against Haiti, Pochettino responded: “You will see. Give me time.

“The new challenge is a big challenge, but at the same time it’s adrenalin you want to feel.

“We need to add our common sense ... we know the situation is not a situation that deserves to be a club like Manchester United, the fan base is amazing.”