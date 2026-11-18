The supply issues do not affect the HSE’s free vaccination system, which prioritises older people and those who are immunocompromised. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

Access to flu vaccines for private patients and companies faces further disruption this winter due to continuing supply shortages.

At the end of September companies across the State cancelled flu vaccination clinics after they were unable to secure sufficient supply to protect workers against the respiratory illness.

The available flu vaccines were being prioritised for the free HSE vaccination schedule of vulnerable groups, with many pharmacies not offering the jab to those seeking them privately.

Providers of company clinics at the time described it as “an exceptional industry-wide shortage of flu vaccines across the private market, following a major manufacturing failure”.

In the weeks since, many companies were able to locate sufficient supplies and clinics were reorganised and private patients were able to purchase the jabs.

But further supply chain issues have emerged, with private appointments over the next two weeks being cancelled.

In an email to affected patients, McCabes pharmacy in Clarehall, north Dublin, said “unfortunately due to manufacturing delays, no private batches of the flu vaccine are available at the moment”.

Consequently the appointments were “deleted” and a refund was issued to the affected individuals.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this may have caused, we confirm that the HSE (at risk) flu vaccines and Covid vaccines appointments are regularly available according to schedule,” the email said.

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Medmark, which provides workplace flu vaccines, also cancelled clinics “due to an unexpected disruption to the national influenza vaccine supply”.

It said the situation was “outside our control, and we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and disappointment this may cause”.

A Government source said the disrupted private supply this year is because manufacturers have, for the first time in years, had to change the chemical formulation of the jab to make it target specific strains better.

The supply issues do not affect the HSE’s free vaccination system, which prioritises older people and those who are immunocompromised.

Cases of respiratory illnesses increase over the winter period, with the latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, from the week ending November 8th, that influenza activity has increased but has remained at “baseline-low levels”.

Respiratory syncytial virus activity increased slightly but remained at baseline-low levels, while Covid-19 activity stabilised at low-moderate levels.

There were 181 influenza cases, 84 emergency department cases who were not hospitalised and 57 hospitalisations notified that week.

There were nine intensive care admissions and three deaths reported for this season to date.

Influenza hospital bed occupancy has remained stable and low in recent weeks, with a slight increase over the past two weeks.

RSV cases have been highest in children under one, with 27 cases, 17 non-hospitalised emergency department cases and six hospitalisations notified in the week ending November 8th.