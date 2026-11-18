The high cost of running a business and a reduction in footfall have led to the closure of one of Dublin’s most popular cafes, KC Peaches on Nassau Street.

The cafe is opposite the side entrance to Trinity College Dublin and has been a favoured haunt of students since it opened in 2011.

Founder and managing director Katie Cantwell said higher operating costs and fewer people in the city centre since the end of the Covid-19 pandemic have made the business unviable.

She cited evidence from the Dublin Town lobby group that footfall in the city centre is down 36 per cent since Covid.

“It was a big call to make. I think the landscape has changed considerably since Covid; we’ve been trying a number of different things,” she said.

“Directly after Covid, we had a very good year in 2023 and 2024. Since 2025, it has been tougher, and obviously there’s been a huge amount of new costs that have come into play, too.”

Since January 2022, the minimum wage has risen from €10.50 an hour to €14.40 an hour for those over 20.

Cantwell said, with the addition of sick leave and other employee benefits, wage costs have gone up by almost half since Covid.

She told Newstalk’s The Claire Byrne Show that supply costs have also risen by 40 per cent in the post-Covid period.

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Cantwell said the company would be looking at the possibility of reassigning its Nassau Street lease while it hoped to reopen its Dame Street site, which closed earlier this year.

The company, which was founded by the Seattle-native in 2006, will continue to operate Peaches Brasserie on St Stephen’s Green and the Proof Trattoria restaurant on Thomas Street in Dublin 8.

Its catering business in Pearse Street remains unaffected by the Nassau Street closure.

“As a business owner, you have to look at what you’ve got, and when you’ve got these amazing opportunities that need your time and are doing so well, and then you’ve got this other business over here that is draining resources and not going in the right direction,” she said.

“You have to at some point say, okay, I’m going to essentially cut off the limb to focus on the rest of the body that’s doing really well. And I think that’s really what we had to do in this instance.”

Cantwell said many other city centre businesses will close unless the council develops more urban housing close by. “I don’t understand. It’s such an amazing city. I live in the city centre,” she said.

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“I love living here. It’s so vibrant. And I think young people would be so happy to be in the city centre if we can give them the opportunities by building more residences.”

She warned that other businesses like hers on Nassau Street will have to close unless more people are enticed into the city centre or costs reduce.

“In this industry, there’s just no way to make it work with the continual pressure,” she said.