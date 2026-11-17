Irish-founded End Close has closed a $3.5 million (€3.19 million) seed funding round to support the growth of its payment reconciliation platform, with Foundation Capital and Y Combinator backing the round.

The San Francisco-based company, which was founded by National University of Ireland (NUI) graduates Sean Bolton and David Newell, reconciles payments at scale, using artificial intelligence (AI) agents to investigate and resolve routine exceptions that previous legacy tools would require manual intervention by a finance team to solve. Anything the agents cannot solve is passed to the team with a suggested fix.

It claims to resolve 99 per cent of transactions automatically from the first day of use, with added customer data and fine-tuned rules bringing that to 99.999 per cent within about six weeks.

The platform can also reconcile continuously, rather than aim for the month-end close that has been the traditional focus of such tools.

“I’ve spent most of my career watching smart people lose days to reconciliation, which is just checking that every payment ended up where it was meant to,” said Bolton, chief executive of End Close.

“When moving money is your product, that check can’t wait until month-end, because by then your customers have already noticed. Matching transactions is the easy part. Almost all of the work is in the 1 per cent that doesn’t match, and AI can now do that investigative work around the clock, on top of an engine you can audit.”

The funding will be used to expand engineering at End Close engineering, along with its go-to-market team, with the company already hiring for roles in both.

The round was led by institutional investor Foundation Capital, which was founded in 1995 and counts Netflix and Solana among its previous investment, along with Y Combinator, Liquid 2 Ventures, Sunflower Capital and Angel Invest. A number of angel investors have also backed the round.

“Transactional ledgers are proliferating massively as fintech diffuses throughout the economy,” said Steve Vassallo, general partner at Foundation Capital. “Automating the work of maintaining these ledgers removes a core bottleneck and enables fintech platforms to reach new levels of scale.”

End Close is now preparing to release a stand-alone version of its agent that can be used to automate simple reconciliation work, along with a benchmark for how well AI models handle reconciliation tasks.