IPO of Dublin apartments postponed and Gourmet Food Parlour’s AI expansion

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US private equity group Oaktree has postponed to the first half of next year a planned initial public offering (IPO) of a UK property company that will initially hold more than 950 apartments in Dublin, including over 700 units built on the former Irish Glass Bottle site in Dublin. Joe Brennan reports.

Stephen Conneely talks to Gourmet Food Parlour founder and chief executive, Lorraine Heskin, to see how the tech savvy company uses AI to boost business.

Joe Brennan reports on how Irish domestic demand is on track to grow by 4 per cent next year, despite mounting global pressures from volatile energy prices and rising interest rates, according to Ibec. The growth rate will mark an acceleration from an estimated 3.5 per cent or this year.

In Me & My Money, actress, singer and content creator Katie-Rose Weir, who is set to play Tinkerbell in the upcoming panto Neverland at The Helix, Dublin, speaks to Tony Clayton-Lea on how saving for a house is making it much easier to resist impulse buys.

FT columnist Emma Jacobs said that while tech leaders claim human judgment and discretion will become increasingly valuable in an AI-driven world, the behaviour of powerful figures like Jensen Huang demonstrates how flawed and fallible human judgment can be.

Hybrid working has become a lasting legacy of Covid, offering employees greater flexibility, reduced commuting costs and a better work-life balance. However, its long-term impact on productivity remains uncertain, particularly because spending less time together in the office can make it harder to train and mentor new staff, writes John FitzGerald in his latest column.

Dominic Coyle answers a reader’s question in relation to their capital gains tax liability as their shares in Irish Continental Group are set to be sold soon as the ferry operator is taken over by management.

The State must tackle its housing crisis by prioritising compact urban development and regeneration, using Copenhagen’s model of combining public land ownership, infrastructure investment and land-value capture to finance long-term growth, argues Tony Reddy, chairman of architectural and design company Reddy A+U, in an op-ed.

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