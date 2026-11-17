Agri-business group Origin Enterprises has reported double-digit revenue growth of 17 per cent for the three months to the end of October on the back of surging fertiliser prices.

In trading update, the company, which supplies on-farm services, crop technologies and inputs, said group revenue increased by 17 per cent to €569.5 million, up from €486.5 million for the same period last year.

The company, which is holding a capital markets day in London today, signalled an ambitious new target of delivering a minimum of €600 million in cumulative group operating profit and €370 million in free cash flow over the next five years.

“These ambitions reflect our confidence in the strength of our businesses, the opportunities across our markets,” chief exectuve Sean Coyle said.

In its main agriculture division, turnover for the three-month period jumped by 18.7 per cent to €520 million, with increased volumes (+9.5 per cent), higher pricing (+8.3 per cent), “largely driven by fertiliser raw materials”.

Irish and European fertiliser prices have surged in recent months on the back of escalating energy prices and global shipping disruptions.

Origin said it experienced strong volume growth in Ireland and the UK and Continental Europe with more modest growth in Latin America.

“Despite some recent improvements in output prices farmer sentiment remains cautious, reflecting elevated input costs and pressure on farm profitability, with growers maintaining a disciplined approach to input expenditure,” the company said.

In its “Living Landscapes” division, Origin said revenue was broadly stable “against a strong prior-year comparative”, increasing by 1.9 per cent to €49.3 million.

“The group has made a solid start to the financial year, delivering strong revenue and volume growth in the quarter,” Coyle said.

“In agriculture, good winter crop planting progress across our key markets supported increased volumes across the group,” he said.

“While higher input costs and ongoing pressure on farm profitability continue to influence purchasing decisions, recent improvements in grain and oilseed prices signal an improving dynamic,” Coyle said.

“Over the past five years, we have outperformed our 2022 strategic and financial ambitions,” he said.

“We have strengthened our market-leading Agriculture businesses, established Living Landscapes as a second core growth platform and created a more diversified and resilient group with a broader earnings base,” he said.

“We are today setting out our ambition to deliver a minimum of €600 million in cumulative group operating profit and €370 million in free cash flow over the next five years, while increasing Living Landscapes’ contribution to more than 35 per cent of group operating profit by FY31,“ he said.

“These ambitions reflect our confidence in the strength of our businesses, the opportunities across our markets and our ability to deliver sustainable growth and attractive returns for shareholders,” Coyle said.