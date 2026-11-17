Ireland's Owen Elding goes to ground in the first leg of the Under-21 European Championship playoff in Finland. Photo: Aleksandar Djorovic/Inpho

Irish fans impatiently waiting for a first major tournament qualification since 2016 can comfort themselves that things could always be worse. You could support Finland who took 82 years and 33 attempts before finally qualifying for their first, and only, major championship at Euro 2020.

Only Luxembourg have a worse record (38 unsuccessful qualification campaigns and counting). Even then Finland’s extraordinary tournament debut, which involved a 1-0 victory over Denmark in their Euro 2020 opener, was completely overshadowed by the on-pitch collapse of Christian Eriksen following a cardiac arrest.

Despite this Finland’s under-21 team take to the pitch at Turners Cross on Tuesday night as favourites to win the most important game ever played at that level in Ireland.

Finland travel with an entirely merited 1-0 lead from the home leg thanks to a goal from substitute Onni Helen immediately before half-time. The match was played in a snowstorm and the half-time break extended to almost an hour to enable a local Mr Plow to clear the pitch.

The snow-covered pitch in Tampere, Finland, during the first leg of Ireland's Under-21 European Championship playoff. Photo: Aleksandar Djorovic/Inpho

This was no fluke result for Finland, who are very unlucky not to have already qualified automatically for next summer’s under-21 Euros in Albania and Serbia. They secured 23 points in their group, scoring 34 goals while only conceding seven. Finland lost just one of their 10 qualifiers, an unfortunate 2-1 defeat to Spain after conceding twice in injury-time.

History also favours Finland given they have twice qualified for the Under-21 European Championship finals. The Boys in Green have never made it to the tournament.

Finland’s first qualification came in 2009 under Markku Kanerva, who subsequently managed their senior side from 2016 to 2024. Finland also qualified in 2025 under manager Mika Lehkosuo but were again eliminated in the group stage.

Lehkosuo took charge of the Finland under-21 side in January 2023 having won 17 senior caps as a player. The highlight of his international career came in October 1999 when he started for Finland in their 4-1 victory over Northern Ireland in a Euro 2000 qualifier.

Lehkosuo spent the majority of his playing career with HJK Helsinki and was part of their squad in July 1995 when they defeated Bohemians 3-2 in the Uefa Intertoto Cup. Lehkosuo’s greatest achievement as a player came in the 1998-99 season when he was HJK captain as they became the first (and only) Finnish side to qualify for the group stage of the Champions League.

The only downside of making history was that Lehkosuo was forced to abandon his traditional HJK shirt number of 96.2, deliberately chosen to promote the FM frequency of the local radio station that sponsored him. Champions League rules required players to wear whole numbers between 1 and 99 forcing Lehkosuo to drop the decimal point and wear the 96 jersey instead. This will no doubt endear Lehkosuo to local radio station Cork 96FM when he visits Leeside on Tuesday.

A handful of Finland under-21 internationals have played in Ireland, most notably Sami Ristilä who won the 2005 FAI Cup and the League of Ireland title in 2007 with Drogheda United. There, one Stephen Bradley was a team-mate of Ristilä.

In 2016, when Bradley was appointed manager of Shamrock Rovers, he did not hold a Uefa Pro Licence. Ristilä provided a Finnish solution to an Irish problem, temporarily becoming Shamrock Rovers’ “manager” to ensure technical compliance with the regulations. Ireland under-21 international Shane McFaul made the reverse journey, playing for four different Finnish clubs including FC Haka.

The Finland under-21 team are nicknamed the “Little Eagle-Owls” after the bird of prey that perched on the crossbar of both goals before a packed Olympic Stadium in June 2007, delaying a crucial Euro qualifier against Belgium by six minutes.

Finland went on to win the match 2-0 with grateful journalists subsequently voting Bubi, the giant eagle owl in question, as a surprise avian winner of the 2007 Helsinki Citizen of the Year award. Announcing the decision, the head of the journalists’ association bluntly explained: “It was a unanimous decision. Bubi promoted Finnish football much more effectively than our team’s scoreless draws here and there”.

Finland’s Tomas Galvez chasing after Festy Ebosele of Ireland in 2024. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Appropriately the star performer for the Little Eagle Owls is defender Tomas Galvez, who plays for Go Ahead Eagles in the Netherlands. Galvez was born in London and began his career at Manchester City before making his full international debut against Sweden in January 2023 aged just 17.

Galvez started for Finland in their 2-1 Nations League defeat to Ireland in October 2024 and has already won five senior international caps. Fellow defender Ilari Kangasniemi, who stands at an imposing 6ft 6in, was a youth player with Inter Milan. He joined Leicester City in August 2026 from FC Inter Turku for €2.5 million, the biggest transfer fee ever received by a Finnish club.

A giant reinforcement is 6ft 6in in Luka Hyryläinen who, having made his senior debut for Finland on Thursday in their 2-0 defeat away to Albania, was tactically demoted back to the under-21 side for their crucial Cork fixture.

In August 2025 Hyryläinen moved to FC Magdeburg from Hoffenheim who insisted on buy-back option over the midfielder. Hyryläinen’s father Aki was a centre back who won 25 international caps and is now technical director of the Finnish FA.

Finland are even stronger in attack with their most naturally gifted player being 19-year-old captain Matias Siltanen who plays for Djurgardens. Finland scored 34 times during qualifying with Marius Söderbäck of Kalmar scoring five and Otto Ruoppi of Mainz and Hacken striker Adrian Svanback both scoring four.

The most unusual complaint made by Jim Crawford during the tempest in Tempere on Thursday was that Finland froze out their visitors by keeping all the exercise bikes to ensure their players stayed warm. Of course in life one must always be careful what you wish for. Should the talented visitors Finnish the job in Cork it may be Crawford, rather than his players, who is told to get on his bike by the FAI.