So You Are finished eighth at the Melbourne Cup. Photograph: William West/Getty Images

The body of a horse that placed eighth in Australia’s Melbourne Cup two weeks ago and recently fell ill has been found dumped in a skip in Sydney.

The horse So You Are, a five-year-old gelding, was put down after it suffered from a severe bout of colic and was taken to hospital on Monday for surgery.

The same day Gregg Jowett posted to his personal social media account a video that showed a dead horse inside a skip bin in Sydney.

“I’m at the tip. It’s a f*****g horse. They tipped a horse in the f*****g horse bin at the tip,” he can be heard saying in the video.

“[I’m] quite shocked about that; that’s not normal. Please let me know if I’m wrong, but that’s not normal.”

Jowett later said he didn’t know when he found the horse that it was So You Are, or a horse that had competed in Australia’s most famous race, the Melbourne Cup.

“I’m just disgusted by it,” he said.

The horse’s trainer, Bjorn Baker, said the handling of So You Are’s remains had compounded an already devastating loss.

“Like everyone who has seen the footage, I am deeply distressed by the apparent handling of So You Are’s remains,” he said in a statement.

“He was a much-loved horse, and he deserved to be treated with dignity and respect after his death.

“I understand the hospital facility REC Equine Specialists are investigating the circumstances, and I expect a full explanation of what occurred.

“My thoughts remain with [So You Are breeders] the Ramsey family, and with all my staff, for whom this has compounded an already devastating loss.”

Dr Jonathan Lumsden, the managing partner of REC Equine Specialists, which treated So You Are after he was brought to the service with colic, apologised “unreservedly for the distress caused by footage shared on social media today”.

“Despite the best efforts of our veterinary team, he could not be saved and was humanely euthanised under anaesthesia,” Lumsden said.

“After his death, So You Are was collected by our contracted provider and taken to a licensed landfill. He should have been promptly and respectfully buried.

“What happened was unacceptable and disrespectful to So You Are and to everyone who cared for him. We are deeply sorry.

“So You Are was in our care. We did not carry out the burial ourselves, but we chose the provider and the arrangements, and we take full responsibility for that. We should have known exactly how horses were handled after leaving our hospital, and we did not. That process is not good enough, and it must change.

“We have spoken with So You Are’s owners and trainer to apologise personally,” he said. “We are working with our disposal provider and the facility operators, together with Racing NSW, to establish how this happened and to put in processes to ensure it never happens again.”

Lumsden said the service had, effective immediately, stopped using the contract provider and was undertaking a review of how other providers care for horses after death.

“Out of respect for So You Are and those who loved him, we ask that the footage not be shared further,” Lumsden said.

David Harris, the minister for gaming and racing, said Racing NSW had launched an investigation into the incident.

“This is a concerning incident, the racing legislative framework and Racing NSW as the sport’s controlling body has measures in place to safeguard racing integrity and animal welfare,” he said.

Georgie Purcell, the Animal Justice party MP for northern Victoria,said the incident should “force serious questions the industry’s so-called duty of care”.

“The racing industry breeds these horses and profits for them but fails the most basic obligation to treat them with dignity after death,” she said. – Guardian