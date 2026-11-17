The cost of renting a property rises by 0.9 pre cent in three months to September, according to Daft. Photograph: iStock

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The cost of renting a property here jumped by 0.9 per cent in the three months to September, the smallest third-quarter increase since the height of the Covid pandemic in 2020, according to Daft.ie. Conor Pope reports on the numbers.

The Doyle hotel group booked in strong increases in revenues and profits last year in spite of a slowdown in business at its five-star property in Washington, DC. Ciarán Hancock has the details.

In her Your Money feature, Fiona Reddan looks at the statistics around home buying here. The figures dispel some notions about declining home ownership rates and the age at which people are buying.

In our Q&A, a readers asks if they can buy PRSI credits voluntarily to boost their Irish State pension. Dominic Coyle offers a view.

In our media column, Bernice Harrison explains why Aer Lingus has enlisted Sharon Horgan to front an ad campaign explaining to Americans that it is an airline.

The vast majority of Irish shoppers are sceptical about big Black Friday discount promises trumpeted by retailers. Conor Pope reports on the latest research on the matter by the CCPC.

The new Grand Theft Auto video game release could double New Zealand’s population on Thursday. Cantillon explains why.

Cantillon also explains why the Government’s plan to build 50,000 homes a year out to 2030 could be beset by capacity issues.

In Me & My Money, actor, singer and content creator Katie-Rose Weir, who is set to play Tinkerbell in the upcoming panto Neverland at The Helix, Dublin, speaks to Tony Clayton-Lea on how saving for a house is making it much easier to resist impulse buys.

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