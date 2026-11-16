When human judgment is not all it’s cracked up to be

The quality that sets us apart from machines has been absent during implosion by former Nvidia boss Jensen Huang. Photograph: Imen Ben Youssef / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images

Human judgment is the future. At least that is the case tech bosses make to counter fears of an impending AI jobpocalypse. As work is automated, the argument goes, workers will be liberated from drudgery, free to enjoy their humanness and deploy the special quality that sets them apart from machines and animals: discernment.

“The things that make us human will become much more important instead of much less important,” Daniela Amodei, co-founder of Anthropic, said this year. “Understanding ourselves, understanding history, understanding what makes us tick – I think that will always be really, really important.”

As a human, I am in favour of this rosy future – or indeed, a future. But tech chiefs’ arguments often seem like marketing spin. Designed to flatter their audience (humans), making us feel special, insightful and evolved, it is far preferable to that other scenario they sometimes set out: the end of the world.

So, it has been fascinating to witness this much-feted humanness on full display over the past 10 days. By that I mean Jensen Huang, cofounder and until a few days ago chief executive of Nvidia, the US semiconductor group underpinning the AI boom, who has been unfaithful to his wife of more than four decades, and the mother of his two children, with a woman who is allegedly a Chinese spy.

In an age of anodyne press releases, seemingly spewed by GenAI, the one from Huang laying out his apology was striking: “I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.”

Later came more evidence of that famous human judgment, this time from Donald Trump, who said Huang had “totally” denied knowing of possible sexpionage. “I really believe him ... When I heard about it ... I was amazed because I view him as a very high-quality person,” the US president said – before announcing the FBI’s investigation.

This was followed by new reports that Huang had an extramarital affair with a colleague, potentially breaching the company code of conduct. He resigned shortly afterwards.

Other tech titans have made dumb errors. Just look at Elon Musk’s reposting of conspiracy theorists, or the time he called the British man rescuing Thai kids from a cave the “pedo guy”. Some might say these pale in comparison to fruitlessly ploughing millions into Republican midterm campaigns, but at least his judgment seems calculated.

Every generation invents a technology that changes business. Today it is AI; when I started work, it was the internet, and long before that it was the typewriter. So it is reassuring to see that some things never change: an older man in a leather jacket is vulnerable to attention from an attractive younger woman, even as people increasingly turn to chatbots for companionship.

So much so that staff at AI companies have reportedly been warned about romantic approaches from spies. Even smart, successful people are fallible. Maybe more so because their record makes them feel invincible. Enron’s top team, after all, were always the smartest guys in the room.

The human frailty exposed by Huang’s behaviour brings to the surface other judgment problems. Chiefly, how did such a valuable company, with no chair and several loyal, long-standing directors, allow itself to become so dependent on one man, with no clear succession plan?

Accountability – from voters, the board or shareholders – has a moderating effect on the powerful, says Joris Lammers, professor of political psychology at the University of Cologne, who has studied the relationship between power and infidelity.

Like alcohol, “power has a disinhibiting effect”, he told me, making those in charge “less focused on threats ... more inclined to do what they want [and] more inclined to infidelity”. More so than even the opportunities given by business travel.

Employers and educators have spotted a gap in the market for humans to gain an edge over AI by trying to encourage workers and students to hone their analytical skills or become better people. PwC, the consultancy, recently launched a new critical thinking and judgment training course for 85,000 partners and employees to help “strengthen the human capabilities”.

[ Maureen Dowd: At this perilous moment, Donald Trump and Jensen Huang are letting us downOpens in new window ]

Having just whipped through a corporate training course purely to get to the end, I am not entirely convinced this is the solution.

Human judgment may not be all it’s cracked up to be, but I’m not ready yet to give in to our machine overlords. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026