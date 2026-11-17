A warning is displayed of disruption to online services, on the homepage of the website for the London Borough of Tower Hamlets following the Microsoft outage last week. Photograph: Yui Mok/Press Association

Governments, companies and public services in more than 70 countries were hit by digital disruption this week as Microsoft struggled to repair an outage that affected millions of users.

Institutions ranging from Goldman Sachs and the German government to a county sheriff’s office in Colorado said they had been caught up in the incident, which left many users unable to send or receive emails through Microsoft Outlook or access other services.

US-based Microsoft was quick to rule out a cyber attack as the cause of the problem but had not fully restored access on Friday afternoon, more than 24 hours after the outage was first reported.

The incident is the latest in a series of global IT outages in recent years that have highlighted the dependence of much of the global economy on a few crucial technology providers.

“This is one of the longest and most disruptive outages Microsoft 365 has had,” said James Ferryman, professor of computer science at the University of Reading, referring to the group’s software and cloud services affected by the incident. “Problems have been reported in more than 70 countries, and disruption that would normally be resolved within hours has continued into a second day.”

Microsoft’s services affected by the outage also included cloud-storage system OneDrive, AI assistant Copilot and certain cyber security tools.

The group is yet to provide a full account of what went wrong, saying only that a large number of its servers suddenly became unavailable because of a technical issue, leading to an overload of web traffic on other parts of its systems.

In a sign of how much of the world relies on Microsoft for email and other services, the impact stretched from Wall Street to middle America and beyond.

The German government said it anticipated a “very big impact” on the economy and that it was in contact with the tech company. In the UK, a Manchester judge blamed Microsoft’s co-founder and former chief executive Bill Gates after the outage meant he was forced to send jurors home early. “I would say sorry but it’s not my fault,” the judge said. “It may be Mr Gates’s fault but I don’t think he is going to come and apologise.”

Goldman Sachs suffered disruption to its emails before finding a workaround, according to a person familiar with the matter, while the sheriff’s office in Arapahoe, Colorado, asked for all bail payments to be paid in cash because the outage was affecting its ability to process online transactions. In New Zealand, one local council had to pause online services, including dog registrations.

“The global Microsoft outage is a stark reminder of how heavily we rely on a handful of Big Tech providers,” said Rob Demain, chief executive of UK-headquartered cyber security firm e2e-assure. “Its worldwide reach suggests the cause isn’t regional, and points to a software fault or a surge in network traffic rather than a localised failure.”

In the UK, NHS England said some staff were resorting to using paper records, while pharmacies warned of delays to prescriptions. The National Police Chiefs’ Council said some forces’ online crime reporting services were affected. The email outage also disrupted schools and universities, while National Rail cautioned that customers might struggle to access digital tickets.

The outage is not the first to hit Microsoft’s customers in recent years. Users suffered similar disruption in July 2024, when a defect in a software update from cyber security provider CrowdStrike affected devices running its Windows operating system, causing one the biggest IT outages.

CrowdStrike withdrew the faulty update within 78 minutes, but it affected at least 8.5mn devices. While Microsoft said at the time that this represented less than 1 per cent of all Windows machines, it took days for some customers to regain access and led to the cancellation of about 10,000 flights worldwide.

Last year, Amazon Web Services suffered a widespread outage that was reported to have caused disruption at thousands of companies worldwide and took more than 15 hours to fully resolve.

In an update at 6pm UK time on Friday, Microsoft said it had identified the cause as a “technical issue” introduced during a “network capacity upgrade”. The company said it had addressed the problem and was restoring services “gradually”. “While this took longer, it helped ensure a stable restoration,” it said.

Charles Lamanna, Microsoft’s executive vice-president, said: “We’re seeing encouraging recovery progress, with service availability and email delivery performance improving across a growing portion of affected infrastructure.”

Although Microsoft has said the outage was not caused by a cyber attack, security officials have advised that cyber criminals would seek to take advantage of the disruption.

“Scammers often exploit current news stories,” the UK National Cyber Security Centre, part of Britain’s signals intelligence agency GCHQ, said in a public warning. “We recommend vigilance against scam calls and approaches impersonating IT help desks of Microsoft.”

Demain at e2e-Assure added that with the cyber security management platform Microsoft Defender also down, corporate security teams had less ability to identify potentially malicious activity. “That is an ideal window for cybercriminals to operate unnoticed,” he said.

However, not everyone was concerned about the disruption. One analyst at a major UK bank said the outage meant they had been “blissfully unbothered by emails”. The “minor inconvenience” of the disruption could have been much worse had it occurred at a busier time, they added. “Imagine if this happened on a day with [European Central Bank] or [US Federal Reserve] decisions, or big market moves.” – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026