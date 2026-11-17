Kenmare Resources said on Tuesday that a company controlled by the de facto business head of Abu Dhabi’s ruling family has been given a four-week deadline extension to at least announce a firm intention to make an offer for the mining company.

The Irish Times reported on October 6th that International Resources Holding (IRH), a unit of International Holding Company (IHC), which is chaired by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, was running the rule over Kenmare. This prompted Kenmare to issue a statement confirming an approach and the Irish Takeover Panel to slap a “put up or shut up” bid deadline of 5pm on Tuesday.

Kenmare, which operates the Moma titanium minerals mine in Mozambique, said in a statement that its board has requested an extension of the deadline “in order to facilitate ongoing discussions with IRH and to provide additional time for IRH to progress its due diligence”.

“The revised deadline may only be extended further at the request of the board and with the consent of the Irish Takeover Panel,” it said. “There can be no certainty that any firm offer will be made, or as to the terms of any such offer, should one be made. A further announcement will be made as and when appropriate.”

Shares in Kenmare have jump by 44 per cent in London since new of the bid approach, with the rally fuelled further the company, led by managing director Tom Hickey, reaching a crucial agreement with the Mozambique government on a 2-year new processing and exports royalties agreement after about four years of stop-and-start talks. The previous accord expired just before the end of 2024, though the terms were to remain in place until a new one was reached.

The lack of progress on an agreement had been a key reason why a previous bid approach for Kenmare from its former long-standing managing director Michael Carvill and another Abu Dhabi-based firm, private equity Oryx Global Partners, ended without a deal in June 2025.

Still, shares remain about 50 per cent lower than the £5.30-a-piece that the Carvill consortium had initially indicated it would be prepared to bid, largely because the price of its main titanium mineral product, ilmenite, is now well into its fourth year of decline. Berenberg analysts recently estimated that it will be 2028 before a recovery occurs.

The Moma mine produces about 6 per cent of global titanium stocks. Ilmenite is used in everything from paints, plastics and paper to aircraft, medical equipment and golf clubs.

Sheikh Tahnoon, the deputy ruler of Abu Dhabi, oversees vast swathes of the city’s oil wealth as chairman of its biggest wealth fund, its top lender and its main artificial intelligence investor. These institutions have become some of the main vehicles for deploying the emirate’s substantial capital around the world.

IHC is Abu Dhabi’s largest listed firm and counts IRH as one of its units. Like other IHC units, the mining group has been prolific in recent years. It entered the mining industry in late 2023, when it struck a $1.1 billion (€1 billion) deal for Zambia’s Mopani copper complex.

Last year, it agreed to acquire a majority stake in Alphamin Resources Corporation, gaining access to one of the world’s biggest tin mines.