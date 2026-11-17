Mary Holt (60) and Tadgh Farrell (4) who were killed in a house fire in Edenderry, Co Offaly. Photographs: Families

Two men in their 20s have been arrested by gardaí investigating a house fire home in Co Offaly which claimed the lives of a four-year-old boy and his grand-aunt.

Mary Holt (60) and Tadhg Farrell (4) were killed by the fire which gardaí treated as a firebomb attack at their home in Castleview Park, Edenderry, on December 6th, 2025.

The two men were arrested on Tuesday, Garda headquarters said in a statement.

Gardaí are continuing to “investigate all the circumstances” of the fire, it said.

The two men have been detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007, which allows gardaí to hold suspects for up to seven days before they must be released or charged.

The attack of the end-of-terrace house in the quiet estate took place at 8pm on a Saturday night as the family watched television. Much of the property was quickly engulfed in flames.

The house had previously been attacked.A pipe bomb was discovered in the back garden in May 2024.

Last month, a man was charged with was charged with the murder of Tadhg Farrell and Mary Holt at Tullamore District Court.

Michael Dunne (22), with an address in Co Kildare, was also charged with assault, causing serious harm to Pauline Holt.