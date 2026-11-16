State land should be regarded as strategic capital to build the next generation of Irish cities

Copenhagen is a good example of city planning done well. It put infrastructure ahead of development rather than waiting for development to justify infrastructure afterwards. Photograph: iStock

Ireland urgently needs to build hundreds of thousands of new homes, yet we must do so while curbing urban sprawl, regenerating our existing cities and directing far more development towards locations already served or capable of being served by high-capacity public transport.

The policy direction is clear. The National Planning Framework requires at least half of new housing in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway and Waterford to be accommodated within their existing built-up areas. Government housing policy envisages more than 300,000 additional homes by 2030. Yet the places where we most want development to occur are frequently the most difficult and costly places in which to build.

Former industrial land, docklands, railway lands, redundant institutional sites and ageing inner-city districts often require land assembly, demolition, remediation, new streets, water and electricity infrastructure, schools, parks and public transport before substantial housing can be delivered.

Ireland therefore faces a fundamental contradiction. Planning policy is attempting to pull development inward while economics and infrastructure constraints continue to push it outwards.

This is why Copenhagen matters. Copenhagen’s remarkable transformation was not achieved primarily through enormous public subsidy. Its real innovation was institutional. Beginning in the 1990s, the Danish state and Copenhagen municipality brought substantial public landholdings into commercially managed development corporations, ultimately consolidated into CPH City & Port Development. These organisations combined public ownership with commercial discipline.

Public land was not simply sold to generate once-off receipts. It was treated as a strategic capital asset.

Planning increased its development potential. Infrastructure, particularly the Metro, increased its accessibility. That increased its value. The corporation could then borrow against that value, develop or lease land, enter joint ventures with private developers and pension funds, and recycle the proceeds into further infrastructure.

The sequence was straightforward. Public land was identified, comprehensive planning was undertaken, followed by infrastructure investment. This increased land value, which enabled development, value capture and reinvestment. It became what the Brookings Institution described as a virtuous cycle.

Perhaps the most important lesson is that Copenhagen put infrastructure in advance of development rather than waiting for development to justify infrastructure afterwards. The Metro fundamentally altered the value and attractiveness of Ørestad and later development areas.

[ More than 700 homes planned for Digital Hub lands in Dublin 8Opens in new window ]

Just as importantly, Copenhagen did not sell valuable public land prematurely. During the financial crisis it resisted pressure to dispose of assets cheaply. It used leases, rental income and joint ventures as well as outright sales, allowing the public sector to retain a share of the long-term value created by its own investment.

Ireland should not attempt to copy Copenhagen literally. But we should urgently apply its underlying principles. The striking fact is that Ireland already possesses most of the necessary instruments. We have the Land Development Agency (LDA), extensive publicly owned land, big housing programmes, regeneration funding, the €1 billion Housing Infrastructure Investment Fund, Croí Cónaithe, cost-rental supports, the Living City Initiative, vacancy and refurbishment schemes, the Residential Zoned Land Tax and planned investment in rail, Luas, MetroLink, water and energy infrastructure.

Our primary problem is no longer the absence of policy instruments. It is fragmentation. Land may be owned by one State body, planning controlled by another, transport delivered by another, water infrastructure provided by another and electricity capacity determined elsewhere. Housing funding and regeneration and transport investment are too often administered as separate programmes rather than assembled around the development of entire places. That must change.

Each of Ireland’s five cities should identify a small number – perhaps three to five – of strategic regeneration and transport-oriented development areas capable of accommodating housing and employment at genuinely significant scale.

For each city, the local authority and LDA should establish a long-term development partnership into which appropriate State lands can be transferred, leased or pooled. These partnerships should have multidisciplinary teams combining planning, property, infrastructure, finance and commercial development expertise.

Their purpose should not be to add another administrative layer. It should be to bring together functions that are at present divided. The first priority must be land assembly. Fragmented ownership should not be allowed to dictate the shape of our cities.

[ Bad news for Government: inflation triggers slowdown in constructionOpens in new window ]

The second must be infrastructure certainty. Water, wastewater, electricity and public transport must be programmed before development rather than repeatedly emerging as reasons why development cannot proceed.

The third must be planning certainty. Detailed area plans should settle streets, densities, building heights, schools, parks, transport and infrastructure in advance. Development complying with those plans should then move through a substantially simpler consent process. Urban Development Zones under the Planning and Development Act 2024 could eventually become particularly valuable in this regard, but their potential must be translated rapidly into an operational system.

Most importantly, Ireland must rethink how it values public land. The maximum immediate sale price should not automatically be regarded as the best return to the taxpayer. Retaining land through long leases or joint ventures can generate housing, recurring income, infrastructure funding and decades of appreciation.

The same principle should apply to transport investment. MetroLink, DART+, Luas expansion and main rail corridors should be considered not merely transport projects but city-building projects. Where billions of euro of public investment create substantial increases in surrounding development capacity and land value, part of that value should systematically be captured for further infrastructure and affordable housing.

Time is becoming critical. Between now and 2030 Ireland must move from hundreds of disconnected schemes towards a limited number of big city-building programmes. During the 2030s, those programmes should mature into revolving investment systems in which the value created by one generation of development helps finance the next.

[ Deloitte’s housing hand grenadeOpens in new window ]

Compact growth will not be achieved simply by putting higher-density targets into planning documents. Nor will our housing crisis be solved by repeatedly extending the edges of our cities. Successful compact cities require infrastructure, parks, schools, attractive public spaces, sustainable transport and places where people genuinely want to live. Copenhagen’s greatest lesson is therefore not architectural. It is institutional.

Ireland already has the land, the capital, the planning policies and most of the financial instruments required. What we still lack is a mechanism capable of combining them. Public land should cease to be viewed principally as property awaiting disposal. It should be regarded as strategic capital with which to build the next generation of Irish cities.

If we fail to make that change now, the consequences will be visible for decades in continuing housing shortages, worsening congestion, urban sprawl and missed regeneration opportunities. If we make it, Ireland has an opportunity to turn public investment into a permanent cycle of better infrastructure, more housing and stronger cities.

Tony Reddy is a member of the Irish Cities 2070 Group, and chairman of Reddy A+U