Irish commercial debt judgments fall by a quarter as financial distress eases

Some 21,921 companies were incorporated in the State in the first nine months of 2026, a new record and up 8 per cent from 2025.Photograph: iStock

A sharp decline in the number and value of commercial debt judgments in the first nine months of the year suggests that companies are under less financial pressure than they were a year ago, according to new data.

The figures, published by credit risk analyst CRIFVision-Net, show that the value of commercial debt judgments against Irish companies fell by 21 per cent to €31 million in the nine months to the end of September.

Commercial judgment volumes also fell by 24 per cent year-on-year.

The data presents an “encouraging picture” of the current trading environment, CRIFVision-Net said in a statement. It “provides an important indicator of financial pressure and the ability of businesses and consumers to meet their obligations”.

It also suggests the level of financial distress that is captured through the data has eased compared to last year, the company said.

Meanwhile, some 21,921 companies were incorporated in the State over the same period, a new record and up 8 per cent from 2025.

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The information technology (IT) sector recorded the strongest growth, with new company formation increasing by 54 per cent year-on-year. This reflected “continued activity within Ireland’s technology and digital economy”, CRIFVision-net, said.

“The motor sector also saw significant growth, with start-ups increasing by 23 per cent, while construction recorded a 15 per cent increase and manufacturing rose by 11 per cent,” it added.

Christine Cullen, managing director of CRIFVision-Net, said the increase in start-up volumes illustrates “the resilience of the Irish business landscape”.

“Importantly, this growth was not confined to the main urban centres, with increased start-up activity recorded across the entire country,” she said.

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Overall, 18 counties experienced an increase in start-up activity, led by Sligo, which was up 21 per cent, Kilkenny, up 20 per cent, and Laois, up 19 per cent.

Most indicators suggest that the Irish domestic economy remains in robust health at the outset of the fourth quarter of 2026.

Last week, PwC said the Irish corporate insolvency rate remained “remarkably consistent”, running “well below the long-term average” in the first nine months of 2026.

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There were 204 business failures in the third quarter of the year, bringing the total for the first nine months to 648, broadly in line with 633 over the same period last year.

Insolvency volumes also remain below the long-term average of around 250 per quarter since 2005, the firm said.

By the end of September, the insolvency rate per 10,000 businesses operating in the Republic was 27, well below the 21-year average of 49 per 10,000 businesses.

However, the headline data masked large increases in the rate of corporate insolvency in the retail and construction sector. PwC said the increases in those sectors were likely due to structural issues around changing consumer patterns as well as short-term cost pressures arising from soaring pressures.