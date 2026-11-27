Sacked HSE boss Anne O’Connor has claimed Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill expected to intervene directly in managing the health service and wanted someone else appointed to the job over her.

Sacked HSE boss Anne O’Connor has claimed Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill expected to intervene directly in managing the health service and wanted someone else appointed to the job over her.

Lawyers for the ousted chief executive claimed in an explosive letter to the HSE’s lawyers on Tuesday – and copied to Carroll MacNeill personally – that O’Connor was, from when she started as chief executive, “concerned with the nature and extent of the involvement of the Minister for Health in a wide range of operational matters”.

O’Connor’s lawyers claimed in the hard-hitting letter, obtained by The Irish Times, that she had not been sent promised feedback and documents about her performances weeks before she was dismissed last weekend.

O’Connor claims the chairman of the HSE board, Ciarán Devane, told her he was “too exhausted” to talk to her the evening before he told her on a Teams call on Saturday at 7.30am she was being removed from her job.

She said Devane told her he wanted to give her “advance warning” and offered her the opportunity to resign by 10am “ahead of the letter” terminating her position, her letter states.

The five-page letter from O’Connor’s lawyers was sent the day after the board publicly announced it was ending her tenure as chief executive in “the best interests of the future operation of the organisation”.

O’Connor’s sacking after just eight months in the job has caused a political storm, putting the HSE board and the Minister under pressure to explain the reasons for her dismissal and the sequence of events leading up to it.

O’Connor also claims in the letter that Devane told her the Minister was “dissatisfied” that Derek Tierney – now the most senior civil servant in the Department of Health – had not been appointed to the position.

The letter claims she was told Carroll MacNeill “did not appreciate that she could not personally determine the appointment, unlike a civil servant post”.

“During April and May 2026, it became clear to Ms O’Connor that the Minister had an expectation of direct ministerial intervention in matters that would normally be managed through the executive structure,” O’Connor’s lawyers state in the letter.

“This is a pattern which has continued to date.”

O’Connor criticised the way in which her employment was terminated, telling the chairman the decision was “unfair and wrong”, adding that he had not provided her with notes and feedback.

She referred to a link between the decision to remove her and the political pressure concerning Cork University Hospital (CUH) “since no other evidence had been provided to her”, the letter states.

The letter outlined the period leading up to her sacking, including a meeting with the vice chair of the board in June at which she said she was told her approach was being supported.

In October, O’Connor claimed the chair and vice chair spoke to her without notice to give her a “heads up” about performance concerns.

After O’Connor requested clarity, the chair said he would send her feedback after engaging with the board and Tierney, but according to the letter no such details were provided.

O’Connor said she raised concerns at the end of the month about filling senior critical executive posts, reforming the HSE and the fact she was working 12-hour days without a chief operating officer.

O’Connor states in her letter that on Friday, November 20th, Devane texted her stating he needed to “catch” her before Monday the 23rd but he was “too exhausted to talk that evening”.

She also claims that she attempted to contact Tierney and Carroll MacNeill on the Friday evening about travelling to CUH “but without success”.

After she joined the Teams meeting last Saturday morning, Devane, according to the letter, told O’Connor the board was “not satisfied with the running of the organisation and that the CEO needed to change”.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Health said: “The Minister is mindful that mediation may be an option for the parties involved, that this is a contested space and, accordingly, does not intend to make any additional comment beyond answers already provided in committee.”

The Minister, the HSE and O’Connor were all contacted for comment.