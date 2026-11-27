Direct negotiations between Bus Éireann unions and management, as well as talks mediated by officials of the Workplace Relations Commission, took place on Thursday. Photograph: Alan Betson

A worker sacked after a $1.2 million (€1.1 million) consignment of pharmaceutical product went missing in a Dublin warehouse and later had to be destroyed has settled his unfair dismissal case with his ex-employer.

A deal was reached at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) on Friday between the worker, Larry O’Reilly, and his former employer, RTG Express Ltd, trading as IFH Express.

Coolock man O’Reilly was dismissed in September 2025 on the stated basis of gross negligence in the handling of customer product, according to his complaint form.

At a hearing on Friday, he agreed to withdraw his complaint on foot of a settlement agreement.

O’Reilly said in an opening statement that he returned from a break on 18th August, 2025 to be “confronted” by one of the company directors in the presence of other staff.

He was specifically accused of “moving a live pallet that was meant to be delivered a couple of weeks prior”, he said.

“I was shown footage of the pallet that I moved. I was confused by the footage and didn’t really remember the occasion,” he said. An investigation began and he was suspended the following day, he said.

Company director David Trimble said O’Reilly had been “uncooperative” with the investigation.

The pallet in question was an air freight consignment containing pharmaceuticals worth $1.2 million, which had to be destroyed after being “lost in translation” for 10 days, he said.

The pallet had originally been placed in a “live delivery bay” by other warehouse staff to be sent out immediately with other consignments for the same customer that day, he said.

However, while moving other material around the warehouse, O’Reilly “got into the forklift and moved three pallets from the live delivery area into an area of empty packaging storage about 15-20 feet away”, he said.

“There was a clear path, no reason to lift or move it,” Trimble said.

“The pallet in question was then moved by another warehouse member from the empty packaging area up into the storage racks in the warehouse,” Trimble said.

It was left there for 10 days until the customer inquired after the missing delivery, he said.

The company spent “a couple of hours” searching the warehouse for the pallet before finding it, he said.

Investigation meetings were held by the company’s compliance manager with O’Reilly on 27th August, 10th September and 15th September 2025, the WRC was told.

The first was adjourned after O’Reilly asked to see the CCTV footage before going further with the process, Trimble said in answer to questioning by adjudicator Eileen Campbell.

The second was also adjourned after O’Reilly told his bosses the link he was sent to the footage was locked with password, he said.

At the third meeting, O’Reilly read a prepared statement alleging he had been “suspended on foot of selective, edited footage”, Trimble said. Upon being asked further questions, he referred the investigator to his prepared statement, Trimble added.

Trimble confirmed neither he nor his codirector, Vincent Kelly, were at the investigation meetings.

Trimble said he and his fellow director Vincent Kelly decided to dismiss O’Reilly after the worker declined to participate in a fourth proposed investigation meeting on 29th September, 2025. They also examined an appeal made in writing by the complainant, he said.

“There wasn’t really any other sanction we could give,” Trimble said. He said he could not tell his customer: “We’ve just destroyed $1.2 million worth of your pallet, we can’t say how it was done, and just let him [O’Reilly] crack on,” he said.

“Thankfully, the customer was self-insured and they ate the value of the product,” he said. Recovery costs had run to between €12,000 and €13,000 for his firm, he said.

“Like we said, we don’t have a personal issue with Larry, it’s just we don’t have a choice,” he said.

After a brief recess for talks, Trimble said: “We’ve come to an agreement, a settlement we’re both happy with.”

O’Reilly said: “I’ve accepted, yes,” before giving Mr Trimble his bank details and signing a form authorising the WRC to close his complaint file immediately.

Campbell then ended the hearing.

“That will save everyone loads of time and unnecessary grief,” Kelly said.