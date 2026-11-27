Ireland's James McNabney scores a try against Australia, one of his first two for his country. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA

Nations Championship: Ireland 38 Australia 14

Twickenham has known more atmospheric occasions but to the apparent satisfaction of most among the 32,000 attendance Ireland signed off 2026 with a 10th win in a dozen matches and fourth on the spin.

Ireland were never likely to scale the heights of a week ago, but Andy Farrell will be relatively happy at the manner his team were able to up a gear when needed. Winning is a habit and Ireland have certainly managed that against Australia, for this victory extended their unprecedented run of wins over the Wallabies to seven.

The Wallabies were fired up and fronted up, and until the endgame had more territory and more 22-metre entries, but Ireland’s defence was hugely defiant and was typified by Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher, Ryan Baird, Tadhg Beirne, Nick Timoney and Stuart McCloskey.

Ireland were also altogether more clinical, with Jamison Gibson-Park and Sam Prendergast the beating hub of the performance, the former buzzing all over the pitch in defence and attack. Prendergast varnished a classy display by deftly orchestrating the attack, landing his kicks and laying on a lovely try assist while also making tackles. What will his critics say now?

The anticlimactic lack of occasion a week after beating the Springboks may have contributed to Ireland’s loose and lethargic start, although it will have irritated Farrell.

The first two Australian scrums earned them penalties as the Irish pack splintered and then Porter was pinged for scrummaging at an angle, the line malfunctioned on four occasions in the first half and Hugo Keenan, most unusually, failed to gather any of the first four Garryowens sent his way.

Tom Wright of Australia kicks the ball as he is challenged by Hugo Keenan of Ireland. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty

Ireland were fortunate that Carter Gordon was wayward with one penalty to the corner and Tom Wright knocked on Gordon’s pass with a try abegging. But when Beirne was pinged for going off his feet a little harshly, although Baird stole the throw, Brandon Paenga-Amosa reclaimed the loose ball ahead of Rónan Kelleher. Ireland were left defending their line defiantly but after Paenga-Amosa tapped their sixth penalty of the opening 22 minutes it led to Jeremy Williams burrowing over.

Ireland had hardly fired a shot but a recurring feature of this window, and a sign of a good side, has been how swiftly Ireland have responded to opposition scores.

Sure enough, after Sam Prendergast arrowed a penalty to deep inside the Australia 22, a nice strike play on the blindside of the lineout led to Kelleher being held up short after a carry by Jamison Gibson-Park. From the recycle, Stuart McCloskey spun out of a tackle by Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii to give Robbie Henshaw a clear run to the line.

Ireland started to motor, deft passing by Prendergast, Henshaw and Timoney leading to a break by Jacob Stockdale and earned another penalty to the corner.

From Beirne’s extended take, the centre and Timoney joined in for the latter to spot a clear blindside route to the line for his ninth try in 18 Tests. Prendergast landed a touchline conversion.

Another nice strike play saw Stockdale roam across field and offload to Baloucoune, whose chip and chase led to a five-metre scrum, and Suaalii was fortunate to only concede a penalty for a deliberate knock-on to end another attack inside the Wallabies 22.

Nick Timoney of Ireland scores his team's second try against Australia. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty

In any event, Ireland picked up where they left off and Stockdale nearly re-enacted his chip and chase try in the Grand Slam coronation here in 2018 in the very same corner but didn’t quite complete a one-handed grounding.

There followed Ireland’s most cohesive attack thus far, Timoney linking with Keenan in midfield before Furlong’s swivel pass to Prendergast whose beautifully weighted kick-pass just flicked off James Ramm’s extended left hand for Robert Baloucoune to gather and score his 10th try in 13 Tests.

Australia did put Ireland through three prolonged defensive sets, one of 19 phases featuring a couple of try-saving tackles as the pillar defender by Prendergast, and Gibson-Park and Josh van der Flier holding Paenga-Amosa over the line.

But the Wallabies struck when Gordon’s nicely delayed pass put Fraser McReight through the green line and Kalani Thomas, who looks a real find at scrumhalf, was in support to finish superbly.

A big hit by Baird, and a fine steal on the deck by Tom Stewart led to Keenan hunting down first Tom Wright from Gibson-Park’s punt downfield, and then tackling McReight into touch. A monster Irish scrum, with two of the three-man Tom Squad, Stewart and Thomas Clarkson, now on the pitch led to a tap penalty play when Gibson-Park fed McNabney.

Cue a concerted power play which culminated in McNabney muscling over for his first Test try. Another close-range tap penalty, by the impactful Stewart from an indirect scrum penalty and McNabney took a hard out-in line off Clarkson pass to power over for his second. Prendergast tapped over his two easiest conversions to take his haul to six kicks from six.

Not the most memorable Irish win over the Wallabies but enough to maintain the momentum of an unbeaten autumnal campaign to take into that Friday night opener at home to England in precisely nine weeks’ time.

Scoring sequence: 22 mins: Williams try, Gordon con 0-7; 26: Henshaw try, Prendergast con 7-7; 37: Timoney try, Prendergast con 14-7; 40 (+3): Prendergast pen 17-7; 43: Baloucoune try, Prendergast con 24-7; 56: Thomas try, Gordon con 24-14; 73: McNabney try, Prendergast con 31-14; 81: McNabney try, Prendergast con 38-14.

Ireland: Hugo Keenan (Leinster); Robert Baloucoune (Ulster), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster); Jacob Stockdale (Ulster), Sam Prendergast (Leinster); Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster); Andrew Porter (Leinster), Rónan Kelleher (Leinster), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), Joe McCarthy (Leinster), Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Ryan Baird (Leinster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster), Nick Timoney (Ulster).

Replacements: James McNabney (Ulster) for Van der Flier (54), Ciaran Frawley (Connacht) for Baloucoune (55), James Ryan (Leinster) for McCarthy (57), Bundee Aki (Connacht) for Henshaw (59), Tom Stewart (Ulster) for Kelleher, Thomas Clarkson (Leinster) for Furlong (both 64), Henshaw for Aki (68), Tom O’Toole (Ulster) for Porter, Nathan Doak (Ulster) for Gibson-Park (both 75).

Australia: Tom Wright (ACT Brumbies); Max Jorgensen (NSW Waratahs), Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii (NSW Waratahs), Len Ikitau (Exeter Chiefs), James Ramm (Western Force); Carter Gordon (Queensland Reds), Kalani Thomas (Queensland Reds); Isaac Kailea (NSW Waratahs), Brandon Paenga-Amosa (Western Force), Allan Alaalatoa (ACT Brumbies, co-capt); Josh Canham (Queensland Reds), Jeremy Williams (Western Force); Tom Hooper (Exeter Chiefs), Carlo Tizzano (Western Force), Rob Valetini (ACT Brumbies).

Replacements: Kurtley Beale (Western Force) for Jorgensen (30), Angus Bell (NSW Waratahs) for Kailea (45), Josh Nasser (Queensland Reds) for Paenga-Amosa, Taniela Tupou (Racing 92) for Alaalatoa, Harry Wilson (Queensland Reds, co-capt) for Valetini, Fraser McReight (Queensland Reds) for Tizzano (all 54), Lachlan Shaw (ACT Brumbies) for Canham (64), Teddy Wilson (NSW Waratahs) for Ramm (75).

Referee: Nika Amashukeli (GRU).