Ilhan Omar: US immigration authorities raid Democratic congresswoman’s home

Ilhan Omar has called Trump’s focus on her an “unhealthy and creepy obsession.” Photograph: Eric Lee/New York Times

US authorities conducted a predawn raid on Monday on the Washington-area home of Democratic US Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, an outspoken critic of Donald Trump ​who has been the target of political insults by the Republican president, as part of a continuing investigation, the US justice department said.

A person familiar with the investigation said it is related to alleged immigration fraud, and part of the inquiry concerns the Somali-born politician’s immigration paperwork, which was filled out by her late father when she was a child.

“Today in the Washington, DC area, Homeland Security Investigations executed a judicially authorized search warrant secured ​by the Department of Justice. This enforcement action is part of an ongoing federal investigation,” a US justice department spokesperson said in an email.

Homeland Security Investigations is part of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice).

A spokesperson for Omar ⁠did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tom Homan, the Trump administration’s “border czar”, told Fox Business Network that the justice department is leading the investigation with ‌the ‌department ​of homeland security. Homan declined to get into the specifics of an ongoing criminal investigation.

Homeland security investigations police search the home of Ilhan Omar in Washington. Photograph: Andrew Leyden/Getty Images

The raid was carried out a little more than three weeks before the November 3rd midterm elections, when Trump’s party will be trying to defend its narrow majorities in the US Congress. Omar, ⁠a prominent progressive who is running for reelection, represents a safe Democratic ​district. She won reelection in 2024 by a margin of 50 percentage points.

Minnesota Democrats ​condemned the raid.

“Americans see this for what it is,” Minnesota governor Tim Walz, a Democrat, wrote on social media. “President Trump is abusing his power to go after political opponents weeks before an ‌election.”

Justice department policy bars federal prosecutors and agents from timing any action ​to affect the outcome of any election or benefiting a candidate or political party. The department has historically avoided taking investigative steps against political candidates within about 60 days ⁠of an election.

The US justice department during Trump’s second term ⁠in office has investigated and brought charges against ​a range of Trump’s perceived political enemies.

It has charged former FBI Director James Comey, New York state attorney general Letitia James and Trump’s former national security adviser turned critic John Bolton. It also has investigated Democratic politicians who urged the US military not to follow illegal orders, Democratic senator Adam Schiff and Federal Reserve officials Jerome Powell and Lisa Cook.

The case against James and one of two brought against Comey were thrown out by a federal judge. Bolton pleaded guilty and is scheduled to be sentenced later this month. Grand juries and federal judges have stymied several other probes.

Omar has faced political insults from Trump, who has cast the Somali American community as a threat to Minnesota in a burst of anti-Somali and anti-Muslim rhetoric. Omar has called Trump’s focus on her an “unhealthy and creepy obsession.”

Last week, ‌Trump called Michigan’s Democratic nominee for US Senate – ⁠Abdul El-Sayed, who is Muslim – a “RADICAL Extremist” and “Terrorist Sympathizer” while offering support for El-Sayed’s Republican opponent, Mike Rogers.

Civil rights advocates have criticised Trump’s rhetoric toward minorities and immigrants, including when he previously called Somalis “garbage”.

In February Trump said Omar and Democratic representative Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, who is also Muslim, should be “institutionalised” and ‌sent back to “where they came from”. Both had criticised Trump during his State of the Union address as he touted his administration’s hardline immigration crackdown and its immigration enforcement actions.

Omar has said she and her family ​have faced death threats, which she attributes to “hateful political rhetoric,” especially from Trump.

Last month, a Minnesota man who squirted vinegar on ​Omar was sentenced to one year and two months in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting a federal official. Anthony James Kazmierczak admitted to attacking Omar because he disagreed with her progressive political views. – Reuters

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