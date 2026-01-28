Congresswoman Ilhan Omar sprayed with unknown substance in Minneapolis

Democratic congresswoman Ilhan Omar was sprayed with an unknown liquid as she condemned the actions of Ice agents in Minnesota. Video: Reuters

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar was sprayed with an unidentified substance by a man with a syringe on Tuesday as she gave her first in-person town hall event of the year in Minneapolis, during which she called for Ice to be abolished “for good” and Homeland Security secretary Kristi Noem to resign.

Ms Omar had only been speaking for a few minutes when a man in the audience got up and began to shout, while spraying her with the liquid. People at the meeting said the liquid had an acidic smell.

Ms Omar walked toward the man after the alleged assault, but he was then swiftly tackled to the ground by a security guard. People inside the North Minneapolis community centre gasped as the scene unfolded.

Some, such as Minneapolis council member LaTrisha Vetaw, pleaded with Ms Omar to end the town hall early to get checked, due to concerns for her safety because of the unidentified liquid. Ms Omar refused to stop. “Ten minutes, I beg you ... please don’t let them have the show,” she told the security team.

After the alleged attacker was subdued, there was applause from the room as he was escorted out. “Here is the reality that people like this ugly man don’t understand, is that we are Minnesota strong,” the congresswoman said.

“I learned at a young age that you don’t give into threats.”

The man was then arrested and booked into Hennepin county jail for third-degree assault, and forensics were called to the scene, Minneapolis police spokesperson Trevor Folke said. Jail records identified the man as Anthony James Kazmierczak (55).

As she left the town hall, Ms Omar told reporters: “I’ve survived war. And I’m definitely going to survive intimidation and whatever these people think they can throw at me, because I’m built that way.”

She later posted on social media that she was okay, adding: “I don’t let bullies win. Grateful to my incredible constituents who rallied behind me.”

Ms Omar is among a wave of Democratic politicians to react with outrage and horror to the shooting on Saturday of nurse Alex Pretti (37), the second fatal shooting of a US civilian by federal law enforcement in Minneapolis.

The fatal shootings have resulted in calls from both Democratic and Republican lawmakers for Ms Noem to resign.

The Minneapolis mayor, Jacob Frey, condemned Tuesday’s attack on Ms Omar as “unacceptable,” writing on social media: “we can disagree without putting people at risk”. – Guardian