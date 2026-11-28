Premier League: Manchester United 0 Brentford 4 [Wilson 19, 32; Ajer 82; Schade 90+1]

Mauricio Pochettino admitted the pressure of Manchester United being in the relegation zone is affecting players’ ability to perform after Saturday’s 4-0 loss to Brentford at Old Trafford.

This followed last Sunday’s 4-0 defeat at Liverpool, meaning the head coach has suffered consecutive reverses by the margin in his opening two league matches.

Against Keith Andrews’s visitors, United began brightly but folded as Callum Wilson scored in the 19th and 32nd minutes, before Kristoffer Ajer and Kevin Schade added to the hosts’ misery on 82 minutes and in added time.

United are 19th and will be bottom if Crystal Palace beat Hull on Sunday. They are the only team in the 92-club pyramid with only one league win, a sequence that now stretches to 10 matches. Many of Pochettino’s squad have not experienced a relegation battle. He was asked if this means they are struggling to perform.

“Yeah, it can be possible that they feel, like everyone feels the pressure, the stress, and when you are in a situation,” he said. “Who takes the responsibility? That is the most difficult thing. We are here to take the responsibility and to work really hard, full of energy to try to lift, first the players and all the organisation to keep working. Still we have time [to do so].

“We need to know our reality. Okay, we are Manchester United, but you cannot win only with the badge and the history. We need to match the opponent in all areas and then be much better than maybe the opponent to win the game.”

Brentford manager Keith Andrews reacts as Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino looks on during the match at Old Trafford. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA

The head coach admitted that the scale of the challenge is proving greater than he thought.

“It’s a tough moment, of course. Maybe you say to me: ‘Tougher than you expect?’ Of course, yes, because we never expect this type of result. But that is the reality and we need to accept the reality. We are here for that,” said the 54-year-old. “The only problem is that we need to be consistent during 90 minutes.”

“The lack of consistency, that we need to improve on, because with the anxiety now we need to win the game, we need to win the game before we play. And that is wasting too much energy.”

While this was the first time United have lost back-to-back league games by four or more goals since December 1963, Andrews guided Brentford to a first win at Old Trafford since 1937.

“First win since Harry Curtis was manager – they were special days for Brentford going back a long time. Now it is nice to be part of the current journey,” he said. “I haven’t been doing this for very long, but it has been a special week. The way we came into this with the right level of humility and hunger to attack this game.

“We were well worthy of getting the three points. I thought we could have been more clinical – that was the message at half-time. Could we take the handbrake off more? Could we go for it?” – Guardian