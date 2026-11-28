People gather near the wreckage of a vehicle following a reported Saudi-led drone strike at a neighbourhood in Houthi-controlled Sana'a in Yemen. Photograph: Yahya Arhab/EPA

Saudi Arabia’s air defences intercepted several projectiles fired ‌towards the kingdom on Saturday, including a cruise missile aimed at Riyadh overnight and further attacks targeting the south, ‌the Saudi-led coalition said, as the Iran-aligned Houthis claimed attacks on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport and energy infrastructure elsewhere.

The ​latest escalation comes amid renewed hostilities between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, whose attacks on Saudi airports and energy facilities have intensified since the conflict reignited in July. Saudi Arabia has responded with air strikes on Houthi-controlled ​areas of neighbouring Yemen.

On Saturday evening, the coalition said its joint forces had carried out a military operation to destroy ⁠what it described as vital resources supporting Houthi operations, including missile and drone attacks. It ‌did ‌not ​identify the targets or say where the operation took place.

The Houthis said in a statement that they had attacked Saudi Aramco’s Jazan oil refinery, ⁠which has a capacity of ​400,000 barrels per day, as well as two power ​stations in southwestern Saudi Arabia over the previous 48 hours.

The refinery lies on the ​Red Sea coast near the Yemeni border and was struck by a projectile on Thursday, ⁠killing a Nepalese worker, injuring several ⁠others and temporarily disrupting ​some operations, Saudi authorities said.

[ How Iran-backed Houthis upset odds to gain upper hand in Yemen war ]

The coalition said on Saturday it had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired towards Al-Shuqaiq, a coastal town in Jazan province that hosts major desalination and power-generation facilities supplying water and electricity to southern Saudi Arabia. It said debris from the interception caused no civilian injuries.

Saudi authorities also issued security alerts in Jazan and other parts of the kingdom on Saturday, including the ‌Eastern Province, where the Houthis ⁠also claimed to have struck the Hawiyah gas plant.

The conflict in Yemen began in 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and other parts of the ‌country, prompting Saudi Arabia to lead a military coalition in 2015 in support of the internationally recognised government.

Cross-border fighting ​subsided during a period of relative calm after a 2022 ​truce, but hostilities resumed in July this year, ending a lull in attacks between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia. – Reuters