George Russell claimed pole position for Sunday’s Qatar Grand Prix with a commanding lap for Mercedes at the Lusail circuit. Russell was in dominant form to beat his team-mate Kimi Antonelli into second with the Mercedes enjoying a comprehensive advantage in Qatar. McLaren’s Lando Norris was in third place, just shy of half a second off the lead, with his team-mate Oscar Piastri in fourth.

Isack Hadjar and Max Verstappen were in fifth and sixth for Red Bull but Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton struggled for Ferrari, managing only seventh and ninth.

Securing pole is a major fillip for the British driver who has endured such a difficult season, having been comprehensively outraced by Antonelli, who took the world championship this year. Russell wanted to close out as strongly as possible to take some momentum before a reset in the close season and this was another demonstration that, when the car and circuit is more suited to his style, he can be dominant. He last took pole at Qatar in 2024 but has yet to win the race.

Despite being disappointed with his own season, Russell had said how pleased he had been to help Mercedes secure their first constructors’ title since 2021, and his team will also have been buoyed by this performance. With both titles already sewn up, Mercedes and Russell are looking to close out the season with momentum as they look toward 2027, especially given how strong Red Bull have been in the last third of the year where they have shown huge improvement.

The Mercedes has looked quick all weekend at a circuit which plays to its strengths with its sequences of medium and high-speed corners. After the team’s last set of upgrades took some time to develop they have clearly made some of the expected gains and the car was enjoying great balance in Qatar, with the gap over their rivals a chasm.

On the first hot runs in Q3 Verstappen led the way and opened with a good run of 1:22.322 but Hadjar went marginally better. However, behind them Russell was rapid in the first and second sectors and went almost two tenths quicker than Antonelli with a time of 1:21.695 to take provisional pole from the Italian and the two McLarens. The gap to Norris in third was a full six-tenths.

For the final laps Antonelli was sent out first in front of Russell but neither could improve on their times. Norris did go better but was still third, while Hadjar improved to beat Verstappen but the Mercedes remained all but untouchable. Russell was just over a 10th clear of Antonelli but half a second up on Norris and the rest of the field.

With the high-speed corners at Lusail putting immense demands on the tyres and with very high degradation, Pirelli have mandated a maximum 27-lap stint for each set, ensuring Sunday’s race will be a minimum two-stopper. There are also concerns over potential cuts due to the gravel traps and the teams are likely to run stints much shorter than 27 laps. – Guardian