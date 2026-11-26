European leaders at the Europa building in Brussels in advance of a special European Council summit on Thursday. Photograph: Daniel Gnap/NurPhoto via Getty Images

How many prime ministers does it take to fill the Viktor Orbán-shaped hole left around an EU summit table? About three or four, it seems.

Hungary’s former populist prime minister became persona non grata in Brussels for consistently blocking efforts to aid Ukraine and sanction Russia.

Orbán surprised everyone last December when he didn’t oppose a €90 billion loan raised against the EU’s budget to keep Ukraine funded. The catch was simple: Budapest was off the hook for any costs.

That loan plugged a gaping hole in Kyiv’s wartime budget this year and marked a symbolically important shift in the way Europe would financially support Ukraine, which for the first time agreed to take on common debt to support Ukraine.

Czech Republic’s hard-right prime minister Andrej Babis and Slovakia’s populist leader Robert Fico also sat out the €90 billion loan. Orbán was seen as the real block and the other two benefited from following his lead.

Czech Republic's hard-right prime minister Andrej Babis. Photograph: Daniel Gnap/NurPhoto via Getty Images

European leaders are now planning to use the heft of the EU’s trillion-euro budget to borrow another €45 billion for Ukraine.

Babis and Fico again don’t want any part of the plan. Hungary’s new prime minister Péter Magyar and Bulgarian prime minister Rumen Radev would prefer to sit it out as well.

Magyar has worked to repair relations inside the EU but is reluctant to stump up money to help Ukraine fight off Russia.

The cost borne by the EU to cover interest repayments will be substantial going forward, between the original €90 billion loan, plus another €45 billion borrowed. There could be a third and fourth loan in time, should the war continue.

[ ‘Totally unacceptable’: EU leader criticises members planning to opt out of Ukraine aid packageOpens in new window ]

Friedrich Merz has put his foot down and said all 27 EU states will need to play their part. No opt-outs. The German chancellor also wants to tie a decision on the Ukraine loan to wider negotiations about the EU’s next seven-year budget.

The Czech Republic, Hungary, Bulgaria, and Slovakia are all net beneficiaries of EU funding.

Germany, the biggest contributor to the budget, has said a handful of countries cannot demand a larger European pot while leaving the majority to shoulder the burden of helping Ukraine.

German chancellor Friedrich Merz and European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde in Brussels on Thursday. Photograph: Nicolas Tucat/AFP via Getty Images

“We cannot accept that other member states can opt out of the support for Ukraine; we all need to pay,” Denmark’s prime minister Mette Frederiksen said.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy needs the money as soon as possible.

Bulgaria changed tack at a European Council summit of leaders on Thursday, indicating it was open to taking part, once its small part of the loan was earmarked for non-military spending and directed to regions in Ukraine with Bulgarian minorities. That might fly.

[ Von der Leyen confident all EU members will back €45bn loan for UkraineOpens in new window ]

The other three central European holdouts will come under pressure to row in as well.

Babis, the populist Czech leader, rejected linking the Ukraine loan to the allocation for “cohesion” development funds in the budget talks.

The stakes were already high in those contentious negotiations. European leaders want to agree a deal on the union’s new €1.5 trillion budget before the end of the year.

The summit in Brussels this week was expected to kick the debate forward to a bruising showdown in late December. The budget and the loan have become intertwined, according to diplomatic murmurings trickling out from the confidential leader-level discussions.

There’s a fair chance the political deadlock on the European budget will not be broken in December. That could see the already-tricky business of agreeing the €45 billion loan for Ukraine dragged into next year as a piece in the complex budget jigsaw.

Merz may come to regret attaching one to the other.