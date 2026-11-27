Smoke billows behind an Orthodox church following a reported Ukrainian drone attack in Moscow last June. Photograph: EPA

Russia is preparing to tighten its wartime censorship, targeting the spread of information about Ukrainian attacks on oil refineries and data centres and expanding its crackdown under sweeping foreign-agent laws.

A group of senators introduced three draft laws on Thursday that could herald a new wave of repression, extending Moscow’s crackdown beyond journalists and opponents of the war to pro-war bloggers and ordinary Russians who share information about Kyiv’s long-range drone and missile strikes.

“The enemy is increasingly using information from open sources to undermine the security of the country,” Andrey Klishas, an influential senator behind the proposals and architect of previous restrictions on free speech, told Kommersant.

The legislation is expected to pass. Similar measures were considered in 2023 but shelved after failing to win the Kremlin’s backing. Their revival suggests president Vladimir Putin is now open to restrictions he previously considered too harsh.

“There is a war, and we must make the decisions that need to be made in wartime,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

The proposed laws would impose fines and up to five years in prison for sharing information about the aftermath of Ukrainian drone and missile strikes, terrorist attacks, sabotage and assassination attempts against Russian state and military officials. They would also restrict reporting on the location of military equipment and sites where weapons are produced or stored.

The bill leaves the scope of the restrictions undefined, raising concerns among lawyers that they could be interpreted broadly.

Meanwhile, Russia’s FSB security service on Thursday expanded restrictions on collecting information deemed useful to foreigners, with penalties of up to five years in prison even if the information is never shared abroad.

The FSB added details about prisoners recruited to fight in Ukraine, prison staff involved in their recruitment and foreign components used in Russian weapons production to a list of sensitive information introduced in 2022. Many of these subjects have featured in journalistic investigations.

Simply collecting such information can trigger Russia’s foreign-agent rules, which require those involved to register or risk imprisonment, even without any contact with foreigners.

A week after its 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia criminalised the spread of “false information” about its military and actions “discrediting” it, with penalties of up to 15 years in prison for offences causing “severe consequences”. A separate law criminalising failure to register as a foreign agent took effect in 2021.

Almost 800 people have been prosecuted under the two censorship laws, according to human rights group OVD-Info. At least two have been convicted under the foreign-agent provision, including French researcher Laurent Vinatier, who admitted guilt during the trial but denied any wrongdoing after being released.

Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskiy, meanwhile. said US ‌president Donald Trump calling Russia’s Vladimir Putin “my friend” was ‌strange and akin to making the same comment about Adolf Hitler during ​ the second World War.

In an interview with the BBC, Zelenskiy said it was up to Trump what he said or ​posted but he called it “strange” to call Putin a friend.

“He’s ⁠an aggressor ... and a killer. He can’t be ‌a ‌friend,” he ​said, speaking in English.

“It’s the same that somebody say about Hitler during ⁠the second World ​War that he’s a good ​friend. No, he’s not a friend.”

Zelenskiy was speaking ‌a week after Trump ​had embraced Putin as a “friend” at a summit in ⁠China. Days later ⁠Trump posted ​a photograph on his Truth Social platform of the pair shaking hands there and titled it “My Friend”. - - Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026