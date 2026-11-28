Two draws in a row. Three draws and a shoot-out defeat in their past eight games. Three of their past four games have seen a second-half drop-off. Are Arsenal wobbling? Might there actually be some prospect of a title race? It says something for how dominant they have appeared that even slight suggestions they may not be infallible are being seized on in the desperate hope there might be a title race this season.

Mikel Arteta may have looked frustrated on the touchline against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday but his positive words post-match were surely broadly true. It might not quite have been the “brilliant” performance he claimed but, as at Newcastle last Saturday, Arsenal would have won comfortably had they not missed a string of first-half chances. “The execution,” he said, “can be better, but everything in between was really good”. That they hadn’t taken more chances, he explained, was a matter of “luck ... composure ... quality”.

Neither of the past week’s games has been remotely like the defeat by Brighton in September, when they really were outplayed. Arsenal looked in complete control in the first half at St James’ Park, wobbled in the face of an unexpected fightback, but then found an equaliser anyway. They probably should have won but a draw at a ground where they’ve struggled recently – losing four of their previous six games there – and especially given how shaky they looked having conceded the second is a good result. Against Dortmund they had 30 shots: most days that game would have been a forgettable 2-0 or 3-0.

The point that Arsenal lack a truly ruthless centre-forward is not a new one and it’s unlikely to cost them this season. Much the same was being said last season when Arsenal, after 11 games, led the table by four points and they still contrived to generate a nervous final month of the season.

This time, they have dropped two points fewer, the lead is six points, the doubt about their capacity to get a title charge over the line is gone and, perhaps more significantly, the possible challengers look even more flawed now than they did then. A win over a Manchester City side on a rotten run on Sunday would confirm their aura of pre-eminence.

This Arsenal, with the depth of their squad, their tactical flexibility and capacity to see out games, have the potential to reach 90 points, perhaps more. Arteta’s hope will be that they don’t need that many and, with the title as good as sewn up, can start to rest players in the spring with a view to the Champions League.

Last season, a weary Arsenal, psychologically fraught as they chased their first league title in 22 years, not only reached the Champions League final but took a notably fresh Paris Saint-Germain to penalties. With PSG weakened by the injuries to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desiré Doué, a less fatigued Arsenal should have an even better chance this time round.

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In that regard, the comparative weakness of the rest of the top of the Premier League could be of enormous benefit to Arsenal. City, having begun with seven successive league wins, had looked like the most likely challenger, the charges and possible sanction notwithstanding. But even in those seven games, the familiar Enzo Maresca vulnerability to the counterattack was apparent. City have gone 10 games without a clean sheet and, after a run of one point from their past four, a defeat on Sunday would make a title challenge extremely difficult even without a possible points deduction.

Enzo Maresca, head coach of Manchester City. Photograph: Molly Darlington/Getty Images

As Andoni Iraola begins to instil his ideas, Liverpool are perhaps the most plausible candidate to at least prevent a procession but they are seven points back and, for all the promising signs, are not yet consistent enough to apply real pressure.

Jérémy Jacquet and Virgil van Dijk’s partnership has been encouraging, as has Alexander Isak’s goalscoring, but there are still doubts about the balance of the midfield. Pairing Florian Wirtz and Dominik Szoboszlai against Manchester United may have led to some extremely slick interchanges and hinted at a solution to the problem of converting possession into chances, but it’s not at all clear that pairing could function against a more robust midfield.

Brighton have been excellent this season, their defeat at Hull the result of a freakish first-half performance from the opposing goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis rather than an obvious indicator of imminent decline, but still, it would be something remarkable for a club that has never qualified for the Champions League to mount a serious challenge, particularly if involvement in the latter stages of the Europa Conference League begins to stretch the squad. Bournemouth, for all their remarkable recent form, are in a similar position, with the added disadvantage of playing in a more consistently demanding European competition.

Chelsea have probably been the greatest disappointment. There is youth and zest and talent in their squad, it’s just that the rate of churn and the willingness to challenge the basic tenets of team-building have made it extremely hard to locate. Xabi Alonso is their eighth permanent manager in eight years and five defeats in 11 games suggest he is no closer to finding a coherent style than his immediate predecessors.

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso. Photograph: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

After their summer of turmoil, Aston Villa’s slow start to the season was probably to be expected, although there is a clear sense that they squandered points in the draws against Fulham and Manchester United. United themselves lapsed into a familiar funk before appointing Mauricio Pochettino. Both will probably improve as the season goes on but neither is anywhere near a title challenge.

Which leaves Arsenal supreme. It’s not just that they’re the best organised side and have the most balanced squad in the division, or that they have a clearly defined and well-understood method while rivals are still searching for a consistent style of play, it’s that even if some other side did suddenly click into form, they’re already battling to overcome a six-point deficit.

Arsenal are the best side in England and they have a comfortable lead; City on Sunday will be a test but at this stage it’s hard to see how they will not retain their title. – Guardian

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