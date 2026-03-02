Videos released of Bill and Hillary Clinton’s Epstein testimonies

Former US president Bill Clinton and former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton at the inauguration of Donald Trump last year. They gave testimony, separately, to the House committee on Thursday and Friday last. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Videos of Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton’s testimonies to US lawmakers, which took place behind closed doors last week, have been released.

The former US president and secretary of state each faced roughly 4½ hours of questioning from Democratic and Republican lawmakers.

The Clintons’ depositions to the House oversight committee were focused on the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Both Bill and Hillary have denied knowledge of Epstein’s crimes and have not been accused of wrongdoing in connection to him.

Former US president Bill Clinton told members of Congress last Friday that he “saw nothing and did nothing wrong” in his relationship with Epstein and saw no signs of his abuse.

“I saw nothing, and I did nothing wrong,” Clinton said in a statement prepared for delivery at his deposition in Chappaqua, New York. “I know what I saw, and more importantly, what I didn’t see.”

Clinton said he had “no idea of the crimes Epstein was committing” and described their relationship as a “brief acquaintance” that ended years before Epstein’s conduct became public.

Hillary Clinton told the congressional committee on Thursday last that she did not remember ever meeting Epstein and had no information to share about his criminal activities.

“I do not ‌recall ever encountering Mr Epstein. I never flew on his plane or visited his island, homes or offices. I have nothing to add to that,” Clinton said in a statement to the committee.

Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, also accused the Republican-led panel of trying to shift focus away from US president Donald Trump’s ties to Epstein, who died by suicide in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges.

She said Trump’s administration has “gutted” a state department office focused on international sex trafficking.

She added: “If this committee is serious about learning the truth about Epstein’s trafficking crimes, it would not rely on press gaggles to get answers from our current president on his involvement; it would ask him directly under oath about the tens of thousands of times he shows up on the Epstein files.”