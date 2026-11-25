Victoria Broderick poses for a photograph on the steps of the House of Representatives of the US Capitol Building. Photograph: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Democrats picked up their 259th seat in the House of Representatives in a victory across a sprawling district in Tennessee which gave them their largest majority in three decades.

Victoria Broderick, a progressive tech support worker who ran for the House as a Democrat, narrowly defeated Scott DesJarlais, according to the Associated Press, unseating an eight-term Republican in one of the biggest upsets of the US midterms.

Her victory in Tennessee’s 4th congressional district will give the Democrats their biggest majority since the early 1990s, when the party held 267 seats. In the largest House majority on record, Democrats won 334 seats in 1936. Republicans won their largest House majority, 302 seats, in 1920.

A few House races have not yet been called, including Minnesota’s 1st district, which will advance to a recount on November 30th, and Louisiana’s 5th and 6th districts, where runoff elections are scheduled in December. In all three districts, which US president Donald Trump won, Democrats were leading overall by a slim margin.

Broderick’s victory was one of the most striking upsets by Democrats in the midterms in part because many election forecasters had rated her race as solidly Republican.

Trump had won the 4th district by 24 points in 2024, making it the constituency most strongly aligned with Trump that Democrats have taken so far. And DesJarlais defeated Broderick by 43 points just two years ago.

She had also been outspent by a vast margin. Her campaign spent just over $90,000, compared with $508,000 spent by DesJarlais, according to Federal Election Commission data. Her campaign had no record of airing a television ad.

“I just sat there in just disbelief,” Broderick said in an interview published the week after election day, when she led DesJarlais by fewer than 300 votes.

Broderick became the only Democrat in Tennessee’s new congressional delegation. Republicans had carved up the state’s congressional map after a US supreme court decision weakened the Voting Rights Act of 1965, in an effort to sweep all nine House districts.

The new boundaries added part of Nashville and neighbouring Rutherford County to her district, making it lean less Republican than before.

Broderick defeated DesJarlais by less than 1 point, or about 270 votes out of more than 195,000 cast.

Forecasting models had put Broderick’s probability of winning at less than 1 per cent, and markets were only slightly more generous.

The Cook Political Report rated the race as “Solid Republican,” its strongest confidence category. In the end, Broderick won by about two-tenths of a percentage point. The Republican incumbent, Scott DesJarlais, won the seat by 43 points in 2024, though under different boundaries.

Earlier this year, Tennessee Republicans led a mid-decade effort to redraw the state’s congressional map. They primarily aimed to eliminate the state’s lone Democratic seat, in Memphis, but also redrew boundaries around Nashville, including the 4th District. The new map added parts of Nashville and neighbouring Rutherford County, increasing the district’s share of Democratic voters.

Even accounting for the new boundaries, Tennessee’s 4th is the most Republican-leaning seat won by a Democrat this year, based on President Donald Trump’s 2024 winning margin in the district – about 24 points.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.