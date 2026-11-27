The number of people born in the State was down more than 18 per cent in the second quarter when compared with a decade ago, new data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows.

There were 2,933 fewer births in April, May and June, which was a fall of 18.1 per cent on the same period of 2016. The birth rate was 9.6 per 1,000 population, down significantly on 10 years earlier when it stood at 13.7.

Looking at births and deaths together to provide a snapshot of how the population is evolving, the “natural increase” in the second quarter was 4,575. That represented a decrease of 46.3 per cent compared with a decade earlier.

There were 8,711 deaths registered in Ireland in the second quarter, which equated to a rate of 6.3 per 1,000 population, compared with 6.5 in the same period of 2016.

The average age of a mother giving birth has risen slightly over the decade, from 32.7 years to 33.2 years. The average age of a first-time mother was up from 30.8 years to 31.7 years.

More than half of registered deaths in the second quarter were from either cancer at 2,717 (31.2 per cent), or diseases of the circulatory system at 2,284 (26.2 per cent).

Deaths due to accidents, suicide and other external causes accounted for a further 401, or 4.6 per cent, of the total, while 117, or 29.2 per cent, were classed as intentional self-harm.

More than 93 per cent of cancer deaths in the second quarter were among those aged 55 years and over, while 75.7 per cent of deaths relating to accidental poisoning occurred in those aged under 55 years.

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The three most common causes of death for those aged under 55 years were external causes of injury and poisoning (188), cancer (185) and diseases of the circulatory system (109).

When combined, these accounted for 70.6 per cent of the registered deaths for this age group.

Cancer (2,532), diseases of the circulatory system (2,175) and diseases of the respiratory system (983) were the three most common causes of death for those aged 55 years and over, and when combined accounted for 70.9 per cent.