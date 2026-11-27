Visitors to 10 Downing Street must follow a familiar routine. After passing through airport-style security at the gated end near Whitehall, you are allowed to walk freely up the cobbled street to the famous black door.

Once inside, a member of security observes as you deposit your mobile phone and any other recording devices into a numbered pigeon hole, for collection later when you leave.

In the next room you must leave your coat, before walking towards the back of the building and up the famous staircase lined with portraits of former British prime ministers staring down from familiar yellow walls. Receptions are held upstairs.

On November 9th, the Labour prime minister Andy Burnham, who has prioritised digital communications over traditional media to reach younger people, hosted up to 60 social media influencers for a “content creators reception” organised by software giant Adobe.

The parade of streamers, TikTok stars and YouTubers included food influencer Daddy May Cooks, who has 1.7 million followers on TikTok, father/daughter Paul and Phoebe Gillett, who have one million as PuwTok, and fashion influencer Felicia Pennant.

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Adobe later boasted that the invitees had a total of 470 million followers, which is more than five times the combined monthly digital reach of Britain’s top five newspapers.

On the night, the influencers passed through security, up the cobbled street and through the black door where they deposited their smartphones, the devices that define them. They were given temporary Downing Street burner phones to record clips, which were sent to them afterwards following approval by the prime minister’s publicity aides.

Upstairs, Burnham was filmed DJ-ing for the influencers on decks in Downing Street’s main reception room. “Voices like yours are now more important than they’ve ever been,” said the prime minister.

Among the most prominent of the content creators watching on at the event was Max Balegde (real name Max Trobe), a 27-year-old TikTok star.

TikTokker Max Balegde, whose real name is Max Trobe, who filmed himself saluting and mouthing lewd lyrics outside No 10.

On the way out of the event after his phone was returned to him, Trobe filmed himself outside the black door of Number 10 lip-syncing to an internet viral meme song. It featured lyrics about “bomboclaat pu**ywagon chicken nuggets,” a derogatory reference to women in Jamaican patois and a sexualised reference to white women.

That clip stayed online almost unnoticed in mainstream media until Monday of this week, when opposition politicians began to criticise Burnham over a separate influencer video shot at Number 10, which had just been released.

Stoke TikTok star Luke Hamnett had been invited on a separate occasion to interview the British prime minister in Downing Street, where the influencer also recreated Hugh Grant’s dancing scene from the romantic comedy film Love Actually.

Luke Hamnett, who has about 1.3 million followers on TikTok, spoke to Andy Burnham at Number 10 for an episode of his Live, Laugh, Luke podcast.

Esther McVey, a Tory MP and GB News broadcaster, was the first to raise Hamnett’s video in the House of Commons, criticising Burnham during a debate on the previous week’s EU-UK reset deal.

“Perhaps the prime minister’s time would be better spent polishing up his negotiating skills rather than concentrating on the choreography of a dance routine of a TikTok influencer,” she said.

Burnham tried to laugh off the issue by telling McVey her intervention “must have sounded better in the mirror” when she rehearsed it that morning.

Yet within hours, the wider issue of Burnham’s welcome for irreverent social media influencers at Britain’s most hallowed political address had gone viral, just not in the way hoped.

It was further amplified online by hard-right critics of the prime minister, such as activist Tommy Robinson, who retweeted Hamnett’s dance routine.

As he weathered a hail of criticism over the Hamnett’s dancing video at Downing Street, Burnham’s critics spent the next two days scouring social media for further examples of his interactions with influencers. That is when Trobe’s offensive “pu**ywagon* video emerged, alongside another of Pennant doing an internet meme inspired by the Real Housewives of London, featuring a reference to a “low budget vagina”.

[ Government plans to ‘lean in’ to Andy Burnham’s Irish heritage, says junior ministerOpens in new window ]

By Wednesday and the weekly prime minister’s questions set piece in the House of Commons, Burnham was under pressure as Tory leader Kemi Badenoch lambasted him for, as she saw it, showing disrespect to Downing Street and trivialising his office.

“The words used by [Trobe] on the steps of Number 10 were so offensive that I will not repeat them in this house,” she said.

“Disgusting and pejorative comments about women’s private parts. Obscene language referring to white women as cheap meat. This is grotesque.”

Burnham pushed back by citing what he saw as Tory disrespect for Downing Street, the Partygate scandal when Boris Johnson’s aides partied during Covid in breach of lockdown rules.

Burnham pushed back again Tory criticism by citing the so-called Partygate scandal when Boris Johnson’s aides partied during Covid in breach of lockdown rules. Photograph: House of Commons/Press Association

But by that afternoon, the issue had engulfed the Westminster lobby media pack – its post-PMQs briefing with Downing Street officials was dominated by which influencers had been to Downing Street, what they had done there and whether Britain’s TikTok prime minister preferred social media gimmicks to real media scrutiny.

“The prime minister thinks he is Emily in Paris,” said one experienced Westminster political journalist in a lobby WhatsApp discussion.

One of the reasons the story took off among Westminster’s press pack is because of lingering resentment from its experienced political journalists over the perception that Burnham avoids their hard-edged scrutiny in favour of soft-soaping from influencers.

Resentment intensified at the beginning of the month when Downing Street declined to bring a travelling pack of political media to the Commonwealth heads of government meeting in Antigua. In a break with precedence, he also declined to bring a political press pack to Cop31 in Turkey.

“You sign up for scrutiny. You agree to be accountable. It’s at the heart of our democracy, and for someone as articulate as Andy Burnham, to avoid the press on such an important occasion is not only a sign of weakness but concern,” said Guto Harri, a former Downing Street director of communications for Johnson.

Burnham’s Downing Street operation, meanwhile, insisted the prime minister would make no apology for making greater use of social media influencers to spread his political message, and that politicians should meet young people on their terms.

“She [Badenoch] sneers at it. [But] young people are looking to these people for their information, and I won’t apologise for doing that,” he said.

Burnham’s social media strategy is heavily influenced by Abby Tomlinson, who rose to prominence in British politics just over a decade ago as a teenager when she launched the quirky, viral “Milifandom” campaign in support of then Labour leader, Ed Miliband.

Abby Tomlinson being interviewed on British television.

She is now Burnham’s head of content at Downing Street and has overseen a precipitous rise in his engagement on TikTok through viral videos, such as his pub snacks video with chancellor John Healey, as well his engagement with influencers.

Meanwhile, as Burnham’s critics lambaste him for his social media use, the British prime minister’s team point to his reach among young people online as proof that his strategy is working. According to figures released this week by consultancy Knox Digital, he had generated 77 million TikTok views over the past 90 days, over four times his closest political rival. His posts with influencers had pulled in a further 40 million views.

Later on Wednesday, as the storm of criticism over Downing Street influencers raged, Burnham received the Parliamentarian of the Year award from Spectator magazine. He did not pick up his gong in person at the event but, fittingly, he sent in a funny video.

Burnham was videoed from Downing Street reading out derogatory descriptions of him that had been written in the Spectator magazine.

“This actually passes the Makerfield test,” he said, echoing political language he had used about the EU-UK reset deal. “Because when I said I wanted to represent the people Westminster had ignored for decades, that includes Spectator journalists.”

As the furore dies down, it is clear Burnham is still prepared to go his own way.