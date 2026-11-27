The group in prison most likely to self-harm are female prisoners between the ages of 30 and 39. Photograph: iStock

Incidences of self-harm in prisons rose 22 per cent last year, according to the Irish Prison Service.

The increase is more than twice the rise in the prison population for 2025, which went up by 9.7 per cent.

The average number of people in custody last year was 5,417. Last year there were 248 episodes of self-harm, up from 203 in 2024.

The figures are in the Irish Prison Service’s seventh annual Self-Harm and Assessment and Data Analysis report, published in conjunction with the National Suicide Research Foundation.

Women prisoners are four times more likely to engage in self-harm than male ones. More than one in 10 (12 per 100) women in prison self-harm compared with 3 per cent of male prisoners.

The higher rate of self-harm among women is consistent with evidence from other countries and may reflect the “greater prevalence of trauma, substance misuse and mental health difficulties experienced by women, alongside stressors such as separation from children and family”, the report states.

“These findings highlight the importance of gender-responsive approaches that recognise the differing needs and experiences in custody.”

The report does not address why the rise in incidents of self-harm is more than double that of the increase in the prison population.

The group in prison most likely to self-harm are female prisoners between the ages of 30 and 39. The report speculates that women in this age group are most affected by being separated from family.

Some 84 per cent of those who tried to self-harm in Irish prisons also had a mental health condition such as addiction, anxiety, psychosis, depression or personality disorders. Environmental issues were a factor in almost half of all attempts at self-harm. These factors include being in prison in the first place, conditions inside and legal issues such as appeal hearings.

A bereavement outside the prison is cited by prisoners in more than a quarter of all cases as one of the causes of self-harm. Individuals on remand continued to experience a substantially higher rate of self-harm than sentenced individuals. One in 20 of those on remand self-harm compared with one in 40 of those in custody.

Most episodes of self-harm were treated within the prison grounds, but one in five cases (20.2 per cent) ended up in an outpatient or accident and emergency department while six resulted in hospitalisation.

There has been no recorded death by suicide in an Irish prison since 2022.

[ ‘Worrying’ rise in repeated self-harming among teenagers, study findsOpens in new window ]

A spokesman for the Irish Prison Service said some cases of deaths in prison were still before the coroners’ courts, “who ultimately determine the cause of death”.