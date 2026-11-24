On a highway in eastern Ukraine, the car radio started to crackle about 50 kilometres outside the city of Izyum. Soon a classic Russian rock song came through clearly, followed by Russian punk, pop, ballads and a synth favourite.

The proximity of the front line and occupied territories has long meant that Russian stations could be picked up in the area. But listening more closely to this one revealed a different kind of DJ.

Tucked into a stream of Russian hits was a spoken-word track, Instructions for Surrender. This seemingly Russian radio station is actually a psychological operation aimed at subverting Russian soldiers’ morale.

As they battle on land, in the sky and on the sea, Ukraine’s special operations forces are also waging war on the airwaves. Undermining Russian soldiers’ “desire to fight”, said the DJ, “is the main goal”. In keeping with Ukrainian military protocols, the 34-year-old goes by the call-sign Humanist.

War is a young man’s game, a cure against wrinkles

– Star Called Sun, by Kino

Radio has been used as a weapon in conflicts for decades. Psychological operations, or psyops, even longer.

During the second World War, “Tokyo Rose” and “Axis Sally” broadcast radio propaganda aimed at demoralising US troops. In Vietnam, “Hanoi Hannah” tried to convince American GIs that the war was immoral, interspersing messages with anti-war songs from the likes of Pete Seeger, Joan Baez and Bob Dylan. The US military had its own radio psyop, transmitting broadcasts into the northern provinces of South Vietnam.

In the war in Ukraine, similar efforts have come with a high-tech twist thanks to artificial intelligence that can help craft the songs.

When the Ukrainian project was getting off the ground in 2024, Russia was using a powerful transmitter in Belgorod to broadcast propaganda across the border into Ukraine’s Kharkiv region. A special forces serviceman, who helped deploy some of Ukraine’s first radio transmitters, said the military sought to jam the Russian frequency and replace it with its own broadcast.

An anti-drone net protects traffic driving on a road in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine. Photograph: Viacheslav Madiievskyi/Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The initial programming contained no music, only appeals for Russians to lay down their weapons, messages about the war’s futility and calls for civilians to evacuate frontline areas. Then the Ukrainians decided to add tunes hoping to hook frontline Russian soldiers who stumbled upon the frequency.

The Ukrainians initially relied heavily on AI to create new songs that exploited nostalgia for Soviet history and sounded Moscow-made, and adjusted the lyrics of tracks.

These days, such productions are in the minority. Most songs on Ukraine’s psyop playlists in the Kharkiv region are unaltered Russian hits, since there is a wealth of ready-made material to choose from.

This train is on fire, and we have nowhere left to run / This land was ours until we got bogged down in the struggle

– Train on Fire, by Aquarium

Russian artists have long used song to question and critique the country’s wars, through Chechen bard ballads, Soviet-Afghan war rock and Perestroika-era punk. Many became anthems, now being used for what Ukraine hopes is its own benefit.

Ukraine’s special operations forces have a network of transmitters around the country running the psyop broadcasts.

Programming differs from sector to sector, making each transmitter akin to a local radio station. Musical blocks are broken up with news from that area of the front and about prisoners of war – through a Ukrainian lens – and instructions on how to surrender.

“First – find a white cloth and tie it to something that can be raised above your head, for example, to a stick. Yell loudly ‘I surrender.’ Put down your weapon and raise your hands above your head. Second – get out of the trench, tank, APC. Third – take off your body armour, helmet and lie on the ground, and wait for the Ukrainian military to approach you.”

In the Donetsk region, one station broadcasts as Radio Station Choose Life. Around Izyum, where the station calls itself Radio Infantry, the voice behind the microphone is Humanist. He’s a hard man to track down.

After stumbling upon the signal in April, we returned to the area in May to record the station and figure out who was broadcasting. After a series of twists, turns and misdirections, Ukraine’s special operations forces acknowledged their role.

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We were not permitted to visit the station itself and were only allowed to interview those involved over video calls. Humanist, the co-ordinator and content manager, appeared against a beige background completely covered except for his eyes, yanking up a black balaclava that kept slipping down.

He said he worked in an ordinary room with windows – no vinyl on the walls – alongside soldiers performing non-radio-related tasks. The operation is “simply a guy sitting at a laptop” stitching audio tracks together, he said.

Growing up in central Ukraine, Humanist said, he once dreamed of becoming a scientist or an archaeologist. He later hoped to become a soldier – and that dream came true.

You will freeze, see death and its evil grin / And in a quiet whisper, you sold your soul to the devil

– Extinguished Candle, by Timur Mutsurayev

He said the broadcast experimented with different approaches, like retransmitting Ukrainian radio, but now uses only original playlists.

The vibe, Humanist said, is “drowsily nostalgic”.

The station tries to evoke homesickness and “a depressive mood”, he said, with a message “that nothing good awaits them, that war is always, first and foremost, blood, death and fatalities, and that they are unlikely to see the end of this war, and that it would be much better to stop fighting”.

He relies on “opposition-oriented” Russian music genres, particularly anti-war songs, that could be “described as demotivating”.

“There are actually quite a lot of them,” he said. “They were created at different times, but each one is cool in its own way, each one touches the soul in its own way.”

Like songs by Viktor Tsoi, star of the band Kino. He died in 1990, but his work helped establish rock as the soundtrack of the fall of communism in eastern Europe.

Or Boris Grebenshchikov, the lead singer of Aquarium, who has been active since the 1970s. An outspoken critic of the war in Ukraine, he lives in exile in London.

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And Timur Mutsurayev, the Chechen bard of the 1990s and 2000s whom Humanist recalled hearing played during his first military service in 2014.

Humanist said he did not know whether most Russians today appreciated the struggle imbued in the songs of an earlier generation, or if the songs packed the same emotional punch. Yet maybe subconsciously, he said, the messages resonate.

Take the early 1980s anthem Don’t Shoot by DDT, inspired by the Soviet-Afghan war. It is perfect for the playlist, Humanist said, because it has an anti-war message and “it is a good, high-quality song”.

Standing before him as if alive was that kid, the one who had begged him for just one thing: Don’t shoot! Don’t shoot! Don’t shoot! Don’t shoot!

Aquarium’s overtly anti-war hit Train on Fire, from 1987, holds similar power, Humanist said, with a message “that we are going in the wrong direction”.

Humanist said his own musical taste tends toward patriotic Ukrainian songs, but it all depends on his mood. Lately that has meant listening to a lot of Zhadan and the Dogs – a ska punk band from the Kharkiv region.

He laughed when asked if any listener complaints have made it across his desk, maybe from Ukrainians confused by the broadcast.

“We’re not that easy to find in order to express dissatisfaction,” he said. But he admitted that he has turned on the station while driving and had passengers ask why Russian music is on the airwaves – to which he’s proudly replied it’s no accident.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.