Papal conclave: ‘I dread the day I think that’s about to arrive when I’m going to be older than the pope’

As the cardinals proceeded into St Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican for a pre-conclave Mass on Wednesday morning, it was striking just how old they were.

Then, they were appointed because of their experience, with almost half of them aged over 80, meaning they will not be able to vote on who succeeds Pope Francis.

Among the procession was Cardinal Battista Re, Dean of the College of Cardinals, who celebrated Mass and is 91.

Ireland‘s only cardinal is former Catholic primate Seán Brady, who is wearing his 85 years well, perhaps because of all that GAA he played as a young man.

As the cardinal electors in the Sistine Chapel took their oaths, played loudly on screens in St Peter’s Square, there were some from the other end of the age spectrum watching on.

Teenagers Andrea (16), Pietro (16) and Andrea (17), from Pordenone in northern Italy, linked arms while jumping and loudly chanting “Filipino, Filipino, Filipino”.

Demetrio, from the Philippines, had put the teenagers up to the chant, which he recorded on his phone and since sent urbi et orbi. He is campaigning to have his fellow countryman, the former Archbishop of Manila Cardinal Luis Tagle, elected pope.

“Praying for Cardinal Tagle, for support, the power of God. I pray for future Pope,” he said.

The three teenagers said they hoped Cardinal Pietro Parolin would be the winner at the conclave.

“Because he’s Italian,” said one of the Andreas.

“Because he’s Pietro,” said Pietro.

Nicole, from Dusseldorf, Germany, and her friends hoped it would be the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzabella, even though he is just 60.

“Aura, charisma,” offered Nicole as her reasoning.

Scott and Sonya, from Florida in the US, had less interest in charisma.

“I‘m a Christian, not a Catholic, but I think it would be best if the church returns to its traditional, historic roots, meaning someone . . . more conservative in their approach to theology and the faith,” said Scott.

Sonya said they “had this trip planned from January, we just happen to be here”.

Scott felt it was not just a coincidence.

“From our perspective it’s a coincidence, but from God‘s perspective – he’s in control of all things – it’s providential. As the scripture says, ‘The steps of a good man are ordered by the Lord: and he delighteth in his way’,” he said.

“It’s a historical moment, and I think the Catholic Church certainly plays a very important role in world affairs. The foundations of the world are seemingly being shaken, politically.”

They are both Trump supporters.

“We don’t love everything about him, but we love the good things he’s doing for America. He’s strong and bold, and we like that, and conservative,” said Sonya.

Scott felt, however, that it might be best if the new pope was “not quite as gregarious and bombastic” as Trump.

“Moderate and strong, yes.”

Also in St Peter’s Square was Noel Murphy (76), from Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

“I dread the day I think that’s about to arrive when I’m going to be older than the pope,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to be in the Square when the new pope emerges on the balcony.”

He believes Cardinal Matteo Zuppi is the man most likely to be elected.

“He’s from Rome, steeped in Rome and the administration, and when you read about all these new cardinals who don’t know the ropes, I think they’ll maybe go for an Italian who does know the ropes, this man,” he said.

Describing himself as “a practising Catholic of a simple faith”, he recalled a conversation from the previous night when he was asked about religion in Ireland.

“You go to Mass in Dublin, the white people are all old, while the young people are immigrants. People of colour, Chinese, Indian, Filipino, everybody, and so devout. Also with the priests gone that way as well.”

He explained, “how one of our historians had a quotation about southern Ireland after its foundation, that we became Catholic in practice but not in theory. So it wasn’t very deep.”