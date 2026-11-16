Ukraine strikes Crimean Bridge in record drone attack

The Crimean Bridge, also known as the Kerch Bridge, is a signature infrastructure project. Photograph: AP

Ukraine launched its biggest drone attack on Russia since the war began, striking a strategic bridge linking traffic to the occupied Crimean peninsula.

The strike on the Crimean Bridge in Kerch appeared to be part of a huge Ukrainian drone bombardment on targets across 15 Russian regions, including Moscow, and followed numerous Russian attacks on Ukrainian critical infrastructure after the first US-led peace talks in nine months ended last week without a breakthrough.

Russia’s defence ministry said its military had intercepted and destroyed 2,049 drones in the past 24 hours, which would make the barrage the biggest drone attack of the war.

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said about 600 drones had flown towards the Moscow region overnight, with most of them intercepted.

Sergei Aksyonov, the Russia-backed governor of Crimea, said traffic over the Crimean Bridge would be limited until at least midday, and that emergency services had been deployed. Rail traffic had already resumed on Monday morning.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the damage to the bridge resulting from a Ukrainian attack as minor. An assessment of the damage was under way while traffic across the bridge continued, he added.

Videos circulating on Russian Telegram channels appeared to show an explosion on a span of the Crimean Bridge, followed by a large fireball that lit up the night sky.

The attack came as Russia intensified air strikes on Ukraine’s bridges, particularly in the capital, Kyiv.

Ukrainian authorities did not immediately comment on the attack. Kyiv’s regional military administration said that Russian drone strikes in Kyiv had damaged businesses, warehouses and residential buildings.

Built after Russia’s 2014 illegal annexation of Crimea and opened with great fanfare in 2018, the Crimean Bridge, also known as the Kerch Bridge, is a signature infrastructure project. Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, it has served as a crucial military supply route for Russian forces.

The bridge first came under attack by Ukraine in October 2022, when a bomb delivered in a truck exploded as it drove across, severely damaging part of the structure and killing five people.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) later took credit for the attack, with its former chief saying the bomb was composed of 21 tonnes of explosives and had been disguised as building materials.

The attack was a deeply personal humiliation for Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, who accused Kyiv of “terrorism” and vowed retaliation.

Ukrainian forces have hit the bridge in at least four other attacks since, including the strike on Monday morning. Further attacks have been attempted but were unsuccessful due to heavy defences around the bridge.

Pro-Kremlin war reporter Alexander Kots said on Monday that bridges leading to Russia-controlled Crimea had been “systematically attacked recently” by Ukrainian forces.

Kyiv’s drones have also struck the bridges connecting the occupied mainland of Ukraine with Crimea that are crucial for Russian military logistics. Ukrainian drone operators previously said the strikes were part of Kyiv’s middle-range strike strategy.

The attacks followed Russia’s escalating strikes on bridges over the Dnipro river in Kyiv that have disrupted daily life in the Ukrainian capital and raised concerns about broader disruptions.

Last week, Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned European partners that he expected Russia to launch sustained attacks on its bridges across the river in an effort to cut the country in half.

A senior Ukrainian official said the Russian attack plan was not only to sever Ukraine in two but to cut power distribution from the west of the country to the east, which would leave millions in darkness in the dead of winter.

The Dnipro river bisects Ukraine from north to south, flowing through Kyiv and the south-eastern cities of Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson before reaching the Black Sea. In the south, the country’s main waterway forms a natural frontline between Ukrainian and Russian forces.

“Russia is trying to divide Ukraine along the Dnipro river and make life as difficult as possible for people, for our cities and villages,” Zelenskiy said. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026