Global shares decline as AI and Nvidia jitters send shock waves

Wall Street's main indices fell on Monday as AI jitters and the fallout from the Jensen Huang saga continued to dominate sentiment. Photograph: EPA

Global shares largely declined on Monday, as investor jitters around the artificial intelligence (AI) trade continued into another week.

US chipmakers saw their stock drop as the fallout from Nvidia’s chief executive Jensen Huang’s resignation garnered comment from US president Donald Trump.

DUBLIN

The Iseq All-Share index rose by 0.32 per cent on Monday to close at 15,024.07.

The banking sector was among the best off, with AIB’s share price rising 0.55 per cent to close at €11.69 a share, with rival Bank of Ireland following along, up 0.31 per cent to close at €19.45. PTSB saw no change, remaining at €2.95 a share.

Insulation and building materials specialist Kingspan began the trading week in green, up 1.35 per cent to close at €97.30 a share as demand for its services continues to soar amid a boom in commercial property building, particularly off the back of data centre construction.

Meanwhile, nutrition specialist Glanbia also saw its share price rise thanks to increased customer demand. It ended the trading day 1.1 per cent higher than Friday’s closing price, at €20.24 a share, asdemand for protein-based meals and weight-loss drugs shows no sign of slowing down.

LONDON

UK shares fell across the board, as small gains in name brand companies were overwhelmed by larger losses in the city’s financial and basic materials sectors.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 stood 0.18 per cent lower at close of markets, while its mid-market equivalent, the FTSE 250, fell further, down 0.38 per cent.

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Banks were among the worst hit, with the UK’s leading domestic retail lenders all closing in the red. Barclays was down 0.8 per cent by close, with rivals HSBC and Lloyds not far off, falling 0.55 and 0.47 per cent, respectively.

Shares in computer retailer Currys jumped by 1.23 per cent, while shoe manufacturer Doc Martens benefited from a slight recovery, adding 2.65 per cent from Friday’s closing price, albeit following a collapse in its share price last week.

EUROPE

Technology and energy companies dragged Europe’s leading indices into the red, beginning the trading week on a lull, with the blue-chip Stoxx 50 falling 0.6 per cent and the mid-cap Stoxx 600 index dipping 0.2 per cent to close.

Energy giants Shell, BP and EniSpa all saw their share prices squeezed, as global oil prices ease slightly, although they remain far higher than before the outbreak of war in Iran, dipping 0.4 per cent, 0.75 per cent and 0.6 per cent, respectively.

The technology sector did not fare much better either, with semiconductor giant ASML Holdings down 2.41 per cent by close.

European banks, too, fell into the red, with Spain’s Santander down 0.42 per cent, France’s BNP Paribas dipping 0.07 per cent and Germany’s Deutsche Bank dropping 0.68 per cent to close.

NEW YORK

AI trade jitters and the fallout from Nvidia continued to dominate sentiment on Wall Street. Before midday New York time, the city’s leading market indices had all fallen.

The S&P 500 fell by around 1.2 per cent, while the Nasdaq 100 dropped some 2.10 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped around 0.60 per cent.

The sell-off in technology stocks continued from last week, when chip giant Nvidia’s chief executive Jensen Huang resigned following reports of his alleged relationship with a suspected Chinese spy.

While US President Donald Trump downplayed national security concerns over the fiasco, the company’s stock hovered around 2 per cent lower than Friday’s closing price.

Meanwhile, Anthropic, the AI heavy hitter behind the Claude chatbot, is preparing for its initial public offering on Wednesday.

The lab is targeting a $1.4 trillion (€1.26 trillion) valuation in its first-time share sale, below the $2 trillion floated months ago, but well above the $1.1 trillion that some on Wall Street suggested in the depths of the recent sell-off in tech stocks. – Additional reporting: Bloomberg.