Woman (20s) found dead in farm outhouse in Shinrone, Co Offaly

An Garda Síochána appealed to anyone with information about the matter to contact Birr Garda station. Photograph: iStock

Gardaí have launched an investigation after a woman’s body was discovered in an outhouse on a farm in Co Offaly.

The Irish Times understands the woman, who was in her 20s, was not living on the farm and detectives do not know how she got there.

The alarm was raised just after 9am on Sunday when remains were found in the outbuilding in Shinrone.

Gardaí arrived at the farm and sealed off the area to preserve it as a potential crime scene. An investigation into the discovery by members of the Laois-Offaly crime team commenced soon afterwards.

The cause of the woman’s death, and whether there was third-party involvement, will not be conclusively established until a postmortem is completed. The examination was not due to take place until Monday.

In a statement, An Garda Síochána said it was investigating “all the circumstances” surrounding the woman’s death.

“The scene has been preserved for forensic and technical examination. A senior investigating officer has been appointed, and an incident room has been established at Birr Garda station,” it said.

“The deceased has since been removed to the mortuary at Tullamore Hospital, where a postmortem will be carried out by the Office of the State Pathologist.

“The results of the postmortem will assist gardaí in determining the course of the investigation.”

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The outhouse where the woman’s body was found was examined by local crime scene investigators, which could provide evidence to assist the inquiry in the event that the postmortem results find she died violently.

An Garda Síochána appealed to anyone with information to contact Birr Garda station on 057 916 9710, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.