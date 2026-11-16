American lawyer sues Aer Lingus for €4.5m over Dublin Airport evacuation

An American lawyer is suing Aer Lingus for $5 million (€4.5 million) in relation to an evacuation at Dublin Airport last year.

William Pierce Honnold, an attorney based in Kansas, claims he was stopped from boarding a flight from Dublin to New York on September 20th, 2025, and surrounded by “approximately 15 armed airport security and law-enforcement personnel”.

According to court documents filed in the US, Honnold claims that “boarding-related acts or communications” by Aer Lingus personnel “initiated or materially contributed to the ensuing airport security intervention”.

Honnold, who was attempting to board a connecting flight after landing in Dublin from London, claims to have lost consciousness during and after the incident. He is receiving ongoing treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other symptoms, the documents said.

On the date in question, Dublin Airport’s Terminal 2 (T2) building was evacuated as a precaution. At the time, An Garda Síochána said it responded to “a report of an item of airline luggage of concern”.

The Army’s bomb disposal team, known as the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit (EOD), was deployed to the airport following a request from the Garda.

“Following a preliminary examination on scene, the piece of luggage was contained and deemed safe for removal from T2 to an alternate location which would not impact on airport operations,” the Garda said in a statement at the time. “The piece of luggage was subject to further examination by the Army EOD team and has been declared safe.”

Detailing Honnold’s recollection of the incident, the court documents stated: “Airline personnel scanned his boarding pass, retained his passport and identification, and instructed him to stand nearby and wait for continued service, advising that he could not board with the other passengers at that time. The aircraft subsequently departed without him ...

“After the aircraft departed, approximately 15 armed airport security and law-enforcement personnel surrounded Plaintiff at the gate. Plaintiff observed officers pointing firearms toward him, including personnel with long guns positioned behind nearer officers and at other boarding arms and windows.”

The documents said “explosive-detection dogs ... repeatedly circled” and “officers directed [Honnold] to remain within their armed perimeter rather than leave with the public”.

Honnold claims, during this incident, he experienced his “first episode of losing consciousness or blacking out, accompanied by forceful back-and-forth movement of his head and neck”.

“He does not allege a confirmed impact of his head against an external surface or a medically established cause of the episode,” the documents added.

Honnold said, after the search, Garda and airport police officers escorted him through a passenger loading bridge to the airfield and placed him in a black SUV-type vehicle.

“Two Garda officers occupied the vehicle, including the driver; an airport police officer sat to Plaintiff’s left with his hand on his gun,” the documents stated.

During this drive, Honnold “recalls a second episode of lost or altered consciousness and forceful head-and-neck movement”.

According to the documents, Honnold experienced “a third episode of lost or altered consciousness” at a hotel in Dublin later that day.

“That evening he also experienced severe headache, nausea, repeated vomiting and retching, including while in a hotel bathroom after ordering food. Plaintiff cannot presently determine whether his head struck an external surface during any of these events.”

The documents said Honnold has “experienced continuing neck pain and whiplash-type symptoms, gastrointestinal distress, recurrent vomiting and retching, substantial weight loss and gastroparesis”.

“He also experiences PTSD and anxiety, including flashbacks associated with exacerbation of his gastrointestinal symptoms.”

The documents note that Honnold continues to seek medical care in Kansas.

“His treating physician has advised him that he will require ketamine treatment for the rest of his life for PTSD-related symptoms. Plaintiff alleges continuing physical injury and future treatment needs,” the documents said.

Honnold is seeking compensation for “past and future physical pain and suffering, physical impairment, reasonable past and future medical and treatment expenses, lost earnings or earning capacity where established, and psychological injury ... and other appropriate relief”.

A spokeswoman said Aer Lingus was “unable to comment” on the matter.

DAA, which operates Dublin Airport, did not wish to comment.

An Garda Síochána has also been contacted for comment.