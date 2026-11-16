Man confessed to making victim dig his own grave before shooting him, court hears

The former partner of a criminal involved in a gang feud in Limerick said he told her he lured an innocent man to a derelict historic building and ordered him to dig his own grave before shooting him in the head, a court has heard.

Kurt Ryan (33) pleaded guilty to an offence of assisting a criminal organisation by murdering Lee Slattery in May 2010, when the defendant was 17 years old.

The court heard that following a “full scale root and branch review” of the case in 2021, Ryan’s former partner and a man he spent time with in Cloverhill Prison came forward to say the defendant had confessed to the murder.

In her statement, Ryan’s former partner said he came home after the murder, lay beside her in bed and told her that he had put a gun to Slattery’s head and made him dig his own grave. She said: “Once Lee Slattery had dug his own grave, Kurt said he put the gun to his head and pulled the trigger.”

Slattery’s body was later found in a shallow grave, the court heard.

The deceased’s sister, Lorraine Slattery, said her brother was the “heartbeat of our family”. She said she could not help thinking about what he endured in his final moments and wonders if he thought about his family and his then two-year-old daughter, who has had to grow up without a father.

She said the family had lived with uncertainty for 16 years. They believe others were involved and hoped all those responsible would be brought to justice.

Ryan, formerly of Moylish Crescent in Limerick, went on trial earlier this year charged with Slattery’s murder at Delmege Estate, Knockalisheen Road in Limerick on a date unknown between May 27th and 31st. However, during his trial, he was re-arraigned and pleaded guilty to committing a serious offence in association with a criminal organisation by murdering Slattery.

The maximum sentence for the offence is 15 years in prison.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life on May 28th at Delmege Estate, which carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

On Monday Det Sgt Michael Ryan told prosecuting barrister Michael O’Higgins the killing arose out of a feud between rival criminal organisations in Limerick, but Slattery was not involved in organised crime in any way. He was, the garda said, a respected member of his community.

He said he was targeted because he refused to help Ryan to set up a gang member to be attacked as part of the feud. The detective said Slattery knew the man in question but refused to take part in the plot. On May 27th, 2010 Ryan told Slattery to go to the Delmege Estate, an abandoned and derelict stately home, on the pretext that he was going there to buy drugs.

Slattery was last seen at about 2.28am when he told a friend he was on his way to Delmege.

State Pathologist Prof Marie Cassidy identified multiple blunt force injuries to the scalp, eye socket, cheekbone, nose and teeth, two fractured ribs and superficial scratches consistent with being dragged.

Despite an extensive garda investigation, the case ran cold until Ryan’s former partner and a prisoner who had befriended him in Cloverhill came forward. The prisoner, who cannot be identified by court order, said Ryan later told him he had arranged to meet Slattery and “blew him away” but said he was going to set up a named individual.

Ryan’s barrister pointed out that his client was only 17 years old when he shot Slattery. Judge Eileen Creedon will pass sentence on December 14th.