Crime & Law

Woman arrested over crash in south Dublin that injured six teenagers

Car struck a group of young pedestrians outside a row of shops in the Monkstown area early this month

The scene on Oliver Plunkett Road, Monkstown, Co Dublin following a crash earlier this month. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins
The scene on Oliver Plunkett Road, Monkstown, Co Dublin following a crash earlier this month. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins
Mon Nov 16 2026 - 13:411 MIN READ

A woman has been arrested in connection with a road traffic incident in south Dublin that left six teenagers injured.

A car, driven by a woman in her 40s, struck a group of six young pedestrians, three boys and three girls aged between 13 and 15, outside a row of shops on Oliver Plunkett Road in the Monkstown-Monkstown Farm area, close to Dún Laoghaire, at about 3pm on Sunday, November 8th.

Some of the teenagers were treated for critical injuries, with three admitted to Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) Temple Street and three to CHI Crumlin.

Three of the teenagers remain in hospital.

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The driver of the car was also treated in hospital for injuries suffered in the crash.

A woman in her 40s was arrested on Monday. She is being held at a Garda station in the Dublin region.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed to the investigation, and a family liaison officer has been assigned.

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