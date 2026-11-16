All Blacks admit they ‘let country down’ against Wales and gear up for England

The All Blacks head coach, Dave Rennie, has said the team “let ourselves down and let our country down” by losing to Wales and that he expects the match against England at Twickenham to have “more edge to it” as a result.

Asked by an English journalist whether New Zealand would be able to brush off the game against Wales given they were missing so many first-choice players and will have them back on Saturday, Rennie said: “You’re obviously not a Kiwi, are you?”

He did not dispute a suggestion that the performance review meeting on Monday morning had been a challenging one for the players and coaches. “It’s important we poke each other in the chest at the start of the week.

“We’re a really tight group and it’s important that we enjoy the week, but all of us have got to front up.” Apparently that starts with him. “The first thing we started off with today, when I was talking to the boys, was that I should have done a better job last week.”

New Zealand's coach Dave Rennie reacts to their defeat against Wales. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/Getty

Rennie has asked the team to “bottle the feeling” they have had in the time since they lost to Wales “so we can use that as motivation” this week. The team will certainly be different at Twickenham, not least because Rennie will pick his strongest possible squad. He is adamant the side he picked ought to have been good enough to win, but admitted his selection had left “a lot of our leaders sitting in the stands” in Cardiff.

It cost them. Rennie said that the team’s communication had failed under pressure. “It was pretty noisy. The guys said they had trouble hearing the guy next to them. But we had a little bit more time than the guys realised.” He felt they had become “tunnel-visioned” and said he had 10 examples of opportunities the team should have made better use of. “We talked about that and the pressure that the guys felt. I’d expect to see a reaction to that.”

The All Blacks are making plans to prepare the team for the atmosphere at Twickenham. “It won’t be as noisy as Cardiff just because it doesn’t have a roof, but it will be very noisy. We’ve had some conversations around how we deal with that this week.” One option, he said, was to set up loudspeakers around the training pitch to help the players get used to it.

If the All Blacks can expect to bring several key players back into the starting XV, they have also lost one in Quinn Tupaea, who has been sent home to begin his recovery from a fractured thumb bone, which means Anton Lienert-Brown will likely start at centre alongside Jordie Barrett. Rennie is hopeful Will Jordan will be fit to play on the wing. “He’s training at about 80 per cent with no issues, so there’s a chance he’ll play.”

They will need him. “Playing England at Twickenham is always a big occasion. They’ve been in really good form. We know they can hit you up front, but they also bring a lot of line speed defensively and have been really sharp in attack.

“They’ve got a lot of gas and they’re playing a lot of footy. So we’re well aware of that so we know we need to be good. The loss on the weekend creates a little bit more edge. But I wouldn’t say we’re going to be more motivated than we would have been. It’s always a tough assignment.” – Guardian