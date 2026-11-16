Dara Calleary defends exclusion of pensioners from €500 cost of disability payment

Minister for Social Protection Dara Calleary has defended the exclusion of pensioners from the €500 cost of disability benefit, saying they already receive a higher amount in their pension payment.

The new lump sum benefit will be paid in the week beginning February 15th next year to approximately 240,000 people at an estimated cost of €119 million in 2027. The payment is targeted to assist with additional expenses faced by those with disabilities.

People already receiving long-term payments, including the blind pension, disability allowance, invalidity pension and partial capacity benefit, will be eligible for the new benefit.

But disabled pensioners will be excluded because once they move to the State pension at 66, they will receive more than €2,000 a year extra in weekly payments than other disabled people, the Minister said.

Calleary said that somebody on an invalidity pension receives €269.50 and has an automatic increase or “bump-up” when they hit pension age. Payment rises to €298 a week for a non-contributory pension and to €309.30 for a contributory pension.

He added: “There is a substantial difference in the weekly payment at that point”, more than €2,000 a year extra for those who move on to a pension benefit.

However, Fianna Fáil TD Aindrias Moynihan said the circumstances of those on disability allowance or invalidity pension and who move on to the State pension “have not changed”.

Raising the issue in the Dáil, the Cork Northwest TD said “their disability has not changed and the extra costs they face have not changed. The only thing that will have changed is that they will have reached pension age.”

Calleary agreed that “the disability does not change” but said “there is a substantial difference in the weekly payment at that point”, when a person transfers to the State pension payment.

He agreed the same additional costs for disabled people still apply when they become pensioners, including costs linked to spending more time at home – increased heat and lighting expenses.

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There are also costs for transport and health-related expenses, but “in recognition of these costs, pensioners receive a significantly higher weekly payment than those who are in receipt of a disability payment, and they have access to a range of other supports”.

The Minister said that when a new scheme is introduced “there is a cut-off point for qualification. That is important to protect the viability of the system. We hear right across the world a lot of debate around the viability of social protection systems at the moment.”

Once the payment is made in 2027, work will continue on how best to operate it. A “co-design process” including disability advocates will guide how the payment will be structured for future years. The process of engagement has begun, said Calleary.

As part of that co-design process, “the conversion of the cost-of-disability payment into a weekly or monthly payment is being considered”, and the €500 lump sum will be for next year only.

The first priority had been to “introduce the budget line for the payment”, which was “not easy”.

He told Moynihan: “We will definitely consider the circumstances of pensioners and those who are reaching pension age. Getting agreement on the shape of the payment and on the working-age payments at this point is going to be the work for 2027.”

But he also added that “we are absolutely aware of the challenges facing pensioners with disabilities”.