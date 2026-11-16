Families of the Disappeared to meet Pope Leo on Wednesday

Dympna Kerr, the sister of Columba McVeigh, lays a wreath during the 20th annual All Souls Silent Walk for the Disappeared at Stormont earlier this month. Photograph: Liam McBurney/Press Association

Families of Disappeared IRA victims will travel to Rome for an audience with Pope Leo XIV in what has been hailed a “hugely significant” moment in their campaign.

Organised by the Wave Trauma Centre, it has taken almost eight months to arrange the meeting.

More than 30 people will go to the Vatican for the special audience with the pope on Wednesday.

The Disappeared are a group of 17 victims who were abducted and secretly buried in unmarked graves by the IRA during the Troubles.

To date, the remains of 13 of the victims have been recovered.

Maria Lynskey (78) continues to search for her uncle, Joe Lynskey, a former Cistercian monk and IRA intelligence officer from Belfast who was the first person disappeared in 1972.

She said it was a “great privilege” to be granted the private meeting in Rome.

“When I first heard about it and even from it, I’ve done nothing but cry. I never thought a wee woman from west Belfast would ever meet the pope,” Lynskey told The Irish Times.

“I get great comfort from my faith so it’s powerful he wants to meet us.

“There’s so many Disappeared people all over the world. For him to speak to us ... I can’t put into words how much it means.”

The head of Wave, Sandra Peake, said there was “disbelief” when she first told families about the visit.

Peake came up with the idea following the organisation’s annual palm Sunday Mass earlier this year.

“From that time I’ve been working on trying to get us access and see what’s possible,” she said.

“I took advice from many people, asking: ‘How do you get an audience with the pope?’ I’d never even been to Rome before.

“Archbishop Eamon Martin played a central role. He will be attending along with other relatives whose loved ones’ remains have been recovered.”

Wave is a cross-community charity which has supported families of the Disappeared since 1995.

Faith has played a “huge part” for bereaved relatives often ostracised within their own communities during the Troubles, said Peake.

It is thought that a special prayer “for the return of the Disappeared” written by Co Derry priest and close supporter of the families, Fr Joe Gormley, will be read by the pope.

“This visit to the Vatican is hugely significant on a number of levels. Being able to pray with the pope for the return of those yet to be found is an immense spiritual boost,” said Peake.

“And in terms of the broader campaign it is also very important. For so many years the families of those abducted and secretly buried were cowed into silence.

“But they are silent no longer and bringing the story of the Disappeared directly to the head of the Catholic church in this way amplifies their calls for those with information to look into their hearts and end the torment of these families.”

The body set up in 1999 by the Irish and British governments to search for the Disappeared – the Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains – will be able to find those still missing “if the right information” is passed on, added Peake.

[ Families of Disappeared IRA victims lay wreaths in memory of those still missingOpens in new window ]

Dympna Kerr, the sister of Columba McVeigh, said she “couldn’t cope” if she didn’t have her faith.

She was “overwhelmed” when she learned she would be meeting the pope.

Columba McVeigh (19) from Donaghmore, Co Tyrone, was abducted and murdered on Halloween night in 1975. His body has never been found.

“I couldn’t always speak about my brother. I lived a long time behind a mask ... the only place I could go and let my feelings out was the church,” said Kerr.

“We know there’s people out there who haven’t come forward with information yet. They would want the dignity of a Christian burial when they die. Why should my brother or any of the other Disappeared be different to them?”