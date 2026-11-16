Tinder challenges €11m DPC fine in High Court

MTCH says the primary purpose of Tinder is to “help people make meaningful connections and encourage users who meet online to meet offline or in real life”. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

The provider of the online dating platform Tinder has brought a High Court challenge to an €11 million fine imposed by the Data Protection Commission (DPC) for failure to comply with its obligations in responding to requests for access to personal data by users of the service.

MTCH Technology Services Ltd is the provider of Tinder in the EU, the European Economic Area, the UK and Switzerland.

MTCH says the primary purpose of Tinder is to “help people make meaningful connections and encourage users who meet online to meet offline or in real life”.

On October 13th last, the DPC found MTCH had failed to comply with its GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) obligations in relation to requests for access by users of Tinder to personal data.

The DPC imposed an administrative fine of €11 million, issued a reprimand to MTCH and made an order requiring it to bring its processing into compliance.

On Monday, proceedings by MTCH challenging the fine were admitted to the High Court’s fast track Commercial Court on consent between the parties by Judge Eileen Roberts.

In an affidavit seeking entry of the proceedings to the list, Caroline Caffrey, MTCH senior manager, global escalations, said the grounds for its appeal were that the DPC made a series of material errors of fact and law in its decision to impose an administrative fine.

MTCH contends these were manifest errors of assessment including that the DPC had failed to establish that MTCH was negligent in committing the infringement of GDPR.

It also erred in law and acted outside its powers by applying European Data Protection Board guidelines on the application of administrative fines, among other reasons.

MTCH says the court should annul the decision to impose the fine and, should it consider appropriate, replace its own decision for that of the DPC.